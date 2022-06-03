"Ain't nobody out here stealing husbands": Nene Leakes claps back after being sued by boyfriend's ex-wife

American TV personality Nene Leakes has responded to allegations claimed by her boyfriend Nyonisela J. Sioh's ex-wife, Malomine Tehmeh Sioh.

As per TMZ, the 54-year-old star took to her Instagram to claim that she is no "husband stealer" after Malomine sued her for hooking up with her ex-husband while they were still married.

In a live video, she clarified:

"I am already out here husband stealer and this is just too much and ain't nobody out here stealing husbands, are they? I would never. There's a lot of single people out here last night. I saw a lot of single people in the building last night. So I don't think nobody want to steal nobody else's problem."

Story continues below ad

Nene Leakes also took a dig at Malomine on June 2 while posting a video with Nyonisela on her Instagram story while the duo was sitting in a car with the caption "yours, mine, ours" written on the picture.

Malomine Tehmeh Sioh sued Nene Leakes

On May 23, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh filed a lawsuit in North Carolina against the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, stating that the tryst caused her separation from spouse Nyonisela Sioh.

Story continues below ad

Nyonisela Sioh is a Liberian businessman and designer. He is the founder of Nyoni Couture, a couture suit firm situated in Charlotte, North Carolina. His firm provides tailored men's apparel and specializes in wedding and special occasion styles.

Sioh is also a professional tailor who offers individual tailoring sessions in Atlanta and other cities like Paris, Brussels, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Before his relationship with Leakes, Sioh and Tehmeh-Sioh "enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship" and an "active s*xual relationship," according to court records acquired by Page Six.

Story continues below ad

Tehmeh-Sioh alleges that Leakes and Sioh "engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair without his wife's knowledge or consent." She also claims Sioh "repeatedly lied to [her] about his whereabouts."

The document then describes how Tehmeh-Sioh suffered "embarrassment, humiliation, and disgrace" after Leakes released "intimate photographs" of Sioh on social media.

Tehmeh-Sioh, who specified the date of her marriage separation as December 17, 2021, also mentions in the complaint that Leakes uploaded images of her and Sioh enjoying her birthday together on December 15 before his breakup.

Story continues below ad

The lawsuit claims:

"As a result of the adulterous relationship between [Leakes] and [Sioh], the love and affection which existed between [Tehmeh-Sioh] and [Sioh] was alienated, estranged, and destroyed.”

Tehmeh-Sioh is suing Leakes for $100,000 in damages for "alienation of affections" and "criminal conversation."

The now-estranged couple married on November 10, 2016, and have a son named Nyoni, 11 years old.

Before getting in a relationship with Nyonisela, Nene Leakes was married to real estate investor and reality TV star Gregg Leakes. Her new romance came three months after Gregg passed away from cancer in September 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far