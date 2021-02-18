Albanian website hilariously uses James Charles' picture in an article about Dua Lipa

An Albanian website published an article about Dua Lipa, and in the process, they hilariously used a photo of James Charles that looks incredibly similar.

Spotify was the topic for an Albanian website that published an article on Dua Lipa. The article is like any other in terms of content, but what sets it apart is the feature image used on the site. Rather than having an actual image of Dua Lipa, the site confused James Charles for the singer instead.

FAIL OF THE DAY: Albanian website confuses James Charles with Dua Lipa, using James’s picture in article about Dua Lipa. pic.twitter.com/DDk6MoNl7T — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 17, 2021

Though the blunder is a bit funny, they can't be completely blamed for thinking the two of them resembled each other. In fact, the photo that they used of James Charles was from when he chose to make himself look specifically like Dua Lipa.

James Charles made himself look like Dua Lipa in his own video

Just under a year ago, in February 2020, James Charles uploaded a video of himself doing his makeup and putting on a wig to look just like the singer Dua Lipa.

In the description of his video, he addressed what fans have been saying about the two of them for some time:

"In today's video, I decided to finally address the rumors... I am NOT Dua Lipa. Although we do look like twins, hahaha! After thousands of tweets and comments saying we look alike, I finally sat down to transform myself into the iconic New Rules & Don't Start Now singer."

The end result of the video is, of course, what the Albanian site called Indeksonline, confused for Dua Lipa. Both of them do look incredibly similar after James Charles is done with his makeover, and it's easy to see how someone could confuse them.

Aside from transformations based on Dua Lipa, James Charles has recently taken on more prank-like videos. This time, he went out in public with a bald cap on and played it off like he genuinely shaved all of his hair. Some fans believed the prank, and just as many called it out for being fake.

Regardless, James Charles was recently at a ski resort and took an Instagram selfie while he was there. Little did he know, his hair was sticking out of his hat, and it was obvious that the bald prank was no longer going to work.

Like the Dua Lipa makeover, the bald-haired prank will get its own video for fans of James Charles to watch.