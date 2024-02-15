"All hail the first family!!": Jubilant fans react as Marvel reveals full Fantastic Four cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby 

On February 14, Marvel announced the full Fantastic Four cast via a Valentine's card on Instagram. The cast for the much-awaited reboot includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka The Thing), and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch).

After the announcement, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media channels to celebrate.

Directed by Matt Shakman, who also previously directed all nine episodes of Marvel's WandaVision, the film is set to release on July 25. As per Business Insider, Spider-Man director Jon Watts was initially supposed to direct the movie but reportedly quit after working on three Spider-Man movies back to back.

Although Marvel hasn't revealed much about the movie, in the comics, the plot revolves around the characters who embark on an adventure to space and return with special powers.

"Now, this is the perfect valentine's day gram!", fans react to Fantastic Four's cast reveal

Director Shakman, during talks with Collider in October 2023, teased that the movie is going to be different from Marvel's earlier projects;

"It's different in so many ways. I wish I could be more specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material."

As per The Independent, Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal was in talks to play Reed Richards's character in the new reboot back in November 2023. Now that Marvel has confirmed his character in the movie, fans took to express their opinions on X.

After the announcement, fans also took to X to comment on the casting and the film poster. While some supported the casting choices of Marvel, others seemed to dig the '60s aesthetics and the vintage costumes. Others also reacted to the announcement's timing on Valentine's day.

Here are some of the reactions:

The characters of the Fantastic Four or the First Family were first introduced to the audience in 2005, with a sequel in 2007. Later, there was a version in 2015 with Michae B Jordan and Miles Teller.

Although the Fantastic Four is now part of Marvel's Cinematic Universe, earlier, the movie rights belonged to 20th Century Fox. As a matter of fact, the 2005 and 2007 movies Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer were released by 20th Century Fox.

As per The Economic Times, the reboot has been in motion ever since Disney acquired the rights to the characters in the 2019 deal with Fox.

