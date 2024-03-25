All about Katie Couric's children as TV presenter welcomes first grandchild through daughter Ellie

Former Today co-host Katie Couric welcomed her first grandchild, John Albert Dobrosky, through her daughter Ellie on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Couric announced the news in an Instagram post about her new life as a grandmother:

"He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. Albert is after Mark’s paternal grandfather. Mom and Dad (Ellie and Mark) are over the moon."

Along with the post, the former host also shared pictures of her daughter Ellie, son-in-law Mark Dobrosky, her youngest daughter, Caroline, and her husband John Molner celebrating the newborn.

The 67-year-old added he would be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather, referring to her late husband, John "Jay" Monahan, who died of colorectal cancer (colon cancer) in 1998. Albert is Mark's grandfather, who died a year before Ellie and Mark's wedding.

Katie Couric's two daughters have followed in her footsteps and work in the broadcasting industry

Katie Couric shares two daughters with her late husband, Jay. Elinor Tully Monahan (Ellie) was born in 1991, and Carolie (Carrie) was born five years later. Katie's daughters have followed in her footsteps and work in the broadcasting industry.

In a 2012 interview during an event, the Stand Up to Cancer founder said she was proud of her daughters:

"Probably the fact that I think I did a pretty good job of raising my kids. My daughters are, first and foremost, incredibly nice girls with good values."

Ellie is a Yale graduate based in Los Angeles. She is a screenwriter who has worked on numerous hit TV shows, including Mr. Robot and The Boys. In a 2019 conversation with AOL, the journalist described her eldest daughter as a "private person."

Ellie met Mark Dobrosky at Yale, and the two got engaged on a weekend trip to Ojai, California, in February 2019. Mark proposed with the ring given to Couric by Ellie's father. They were married in July 2021.

Katie Couric first announced Ellie's pregnancy in December 2023 through an Instagram video that showed Caroline handing her a beaded bracelet that read "Granny to be" to wear to a Taylor Swit concert.

Katie Couric's youngest daughter, Carrie, was born in New York and currently resides in Brooklyn. She is a Stanford graduate with a bachelor's degree in American studies and French. She earned her master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. Per Carrie's LinkedIn profile, she worked as a fact check producer for Reuters and now works as an associate producer at RadicalMedia in October 2023.

Caroline was Ellie's maid of honor and even sang Fleetwood Mac's Songbird at the latter's wedding. Ellie and Carrie host a podcast called All Each Other Has, in which they discuss diverse everyday life topics.

In her blog, Katie Couric wrote that Ellie and Mark do not want to feature the baby on social media. Couric agreed with this sentiment, stating, "Little guy deserves to grow up in private." She expressed her excitement to watch baby Jay grow and go through all stages of life.