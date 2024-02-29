Which body parts does Sarcoma affect? Illness explored as viral TikTok musician Cat Janice passes away at 31 after battle with cancer

Viral TikTok singer and songwriter Cat Janice known for her song Dance You Outta My Head passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. She was 31 years old. Her brother confirmed the news on her Instagram page (@cat.janice) with the caption:

"This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator."

The TikToker was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2021 when she noticed a lump in her neck. She told her followers that post-diagnosis underwent surgery, chemo, and radiation before being declared cancer-free in July 2022.

As per the National Cancer Institute, sarcoma begins in the bones or soft tissues like cartilage, fats, muscles, blood vessels, fibrous tissue, or other connective or supportive tissue.

Earlier this year, Cat Janice entered hospice care after her cancer returned

Last June, Cat Janice told her followers her cancer had returned. On January 6, the TikToker informed her followers of the devastating news that her cancer had "won" and that her tumors "the tumors basically tripled overnight." The DC-based singer wrote:

"I've got news that cancer has won. I've fought hard but sarcomas are too tough. Thank you for loving me. Im praying a miracle makes me through this but I think im being called Home."

A little over a week later she shared an update on TikTok she entered hospice at home. At the time, she said that she would release a final track, Dance You Outta My Head for her upcoming birthday, hoping for fans to listen to the song. Her "last joy" was for her music to gain traction so that the proceeds would go to her son, Loren.

Cat Janice's track was released on January 19, 2024, on Spotify. Since then it topped the TikTok Billboard Top 50 and even reached the top 10 on Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs. As per Luminate, it had 5,000 downloads by February 2-8 on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales list and 1.2 million official downloads in the United States.

On January 30, Cat Janice thanked her followers on IG:

"I am SHOCKED to be a Top 40 Billboard Charting artist on Hot Dance/Electronic and ALSO #11 on Digital Sales. YOU ALL DID THIS. You gave me my dream come true. Right when I needed it most. You all loved me back to life and gave me my 'one more moment alive.'"

Around the time, singer Jason Derulo too celebrated her and stated that he was praying for her and her family, even calling her a "Legend."

Throughout her disease, she documented her treatment and continued promoting her music. She released her single, Wishing I Was You exploring her experiences with the disease including, losing her hair and modern medicine.

She did not let the Cancer hold back her ambitions. She was honored with the ASCAP Foundation's Robert Allen Award in 2023 after winning the 2019 Washington Area Music Award in the Best Rock Artist category in Washington, D.C.

Cat Janice is survived by her husband Kyle Higginbotham, and 7-year-old son Loren.