"Is he reading off a teleprompter?": Internet trolls Jason Derulo's response to harassment allegations

Singer Jason Derulo was recently accused of s*xual harassment by aspiring singer and YouTuber Emaza Gibson. The latter filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, October 5, 2023, in L.A. Superior Court. While Jason Derulo or his team hadn't responded right after news of the lawsuit was made public, the singer eventually made a statement about the claims on his Instagram.

In an Instagram video, Jason Derulo said that the claims made by Emaza were harmful and false. In the video, the SWALLA singer said that he is against all kinds of harassment and is constantly supportive of anyone who wants to follow their dreams. He added that he has always "strived to live" his life in a way that is positively impactful. Jason concluded his statement by saying that it was why he was "deeply offended by these defamatory claims."

Those who watched the video noted that what Jason was saying in the video was the exact same thing he had written in the caption of the post. They commented on the post asking him why he was reading his own caption. Meanwhile, some netizens noted that it seemed like the singer was using a teleprompter to make his statement, with one user even saying:

Social media user react to Jason's statement (Image via snip from Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Social media users trolled Jason Derulo's statement response to the harassment allegations

As internet users came across Jason's statement, they started reacting to it. Several social media users said that it looked weird and as if the pop singer was reading his own caption while others said that reading a script ended up taking out all the emotions.

Many said that Jason had really bad PR people who were only making the situation worse for him.

Social media users reaction to Jason's statement (Image via snip from Instagram/@jasonderulo)

Social media users reaction to Jason's statement (Image via snip from Instagram/@jasonderulo)

Social media users reaction to Jason's statement (Image via snip from Instagram/@jasonderulo)

What did Emaza Gibson say in her complaint about Jason Derulo?

According to NBC News, in her complaint, Emaza Gibson said that Jason's team had reached out to her for a record deal. However, what she didn't know at the time was how Derulo would behave with her. In the complaint, she noted that there was an "explicit demand of s*x so that she can get success."

Emaza also alleged that she was forcefully asked to have drinks and s*x with the singer. The 25-year-old aspiring singer said in her interview that the whole thing had left her traumatized and dealing with anxiety.

"I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing. I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking," Emaza said.

Gibson added that she was dropped by Derulo's label after she turned down his offers to have drinks with him and denied his s*xual advances. She claimed that Jason Derulo and his label had stopped responding to her messages following this.