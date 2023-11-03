"All these men be cheating on gems": Fans slam Pardison Fontaine as Megan Thee Stallion ‘Cobra’ lyrics spark frenzy online

On Friday, November 3, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped her latest single, Cobra, and its lyrics instantly made headlines. According to That Grape Juice, Megan allegedly accuses her ex-boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, of infidelity in the lyrics.

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d*ck sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’ / Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this sh*t I can take,” read the lyrics.

As soon as the lyrics of the song and the music video went viral, fans of Megan Thee Stallion put Pardison Fontaine under fire. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @BuzzingPop’s tweet reporting the same.

An intimate account of her personal struggles, in the song Cobra, Stallion talks about battling depression and suicidal thoughts. Released under her own Hot Girl Productions, this single is Megan's first solo release since last year's Traumazine.

“You will crumble!!!”: Pardison Fontaine earns severe online backlash from Megan Thee Stallion’s fans

Three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion launched her latest and only single of 2023 so far, titled Cobra, on Friday. In the song, she says that she caught “him” cheating with another woman on her own bed during a difficult time of her life, most likely during the Tory Lanez trial.

For those uninitiated, in July 2020, Stallion was shot in the feet by her rapper, Tory Lanez, and had to undergo surgery to remove the bullets. After a prolonged trial, in August 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison on three felony charges, including assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm.

Regardless, Megan did not take her former boyfriend Pardison Fontaine’s name in the entire song Cobra. However, since its release, her fans have speculated that it was him who allegedly cheated on her. Here are some of the backlash Fontaine is currently facing:

So far, Pardison Fontaine has not commented on the online backlash.

The Something for Thee Hotties rapper confirmed her relationship with fellow rapper and songwriter Pardison Fontaine in February 2021 via Instagram Live. However, in early 2023, rumors about the couple splitting surfaced, although none of them ever confirmed the speculation in public.

During a concert in Los Angeles a few months ago, Pardi seemingly dedicated a poem to his former girlfriend Megan (without taking her name), and a part of its lyrics read as follows:

“You’re a survivor but not a victim, somewhere in between ‘God forgive him’ and ‘I gotta get him.’ That’s why you don’t ever let these b*tches get you out of your rhythm.”

Meanwhile, Pardison Fontaine has been spotted hand-in-hand by several media outlets with dancehall and R&B singer Jada Kingdom since September, including during New York Fashion Week, as per The Vibe. Likewise, Megan Thee Stallion was spotted holding hands with Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku at a wedding in Italy. However, there has been no confirmation of their dating.