Does Pardison Fontaine have a child? Megan Thee Stallion pregnancy claims sparks frenzy online 

In surprising news for fans of Megan Thee Stallion, some reports are doing the rounds alleging that the singer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine.

The news started hitting the limelight after Megan Thee Stallion won the case against rapper Tory Lanez, who shot her in the foot when the two were in the middle of a heated argument, as per reports.

As soon as she won the case, Media Take Out reported that they had a word with two music industry big shots who believed that Megan might be pregnant as they saw her baby bump.

If the news of Megan's pregnancy is true, this would be her first child, whereas her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, will be expecting his second child.

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, is already a father of one

Megan Thee Stallion's beau, Pardison, is the father of a daughter named Jordy Jr., who is reported to be six years old. She was born in 2016.

Pardison, real name Jordy Kyle Lanier Thorpe, is a professional rapper. He was a ghostwriter in the music industry but later made a name for himself. Fontaine picked up a stage name like most celebrities, but his stage name was inspired by the 1985 film Back to the Future.

Megan announced that she was dating Pardi while doing an Instagram Live session in February 2021. Now, rumors of her pregnancy are being talked about on the internet.

How are social media users reacting to Megan Thee Stallion's pregnancy rumors?

As rumors of the rapper's pregnancy came to light, netizens went into a frenzy. Social media is filled with mixed reactions to the alleged pregnancy news. Here's how some people on Twitter reacted:

An old tweet by @kamiron_ also started gaining traction as the rumored pregnancy news went viral on the internet.

Notably, this is not the first time the news of Megan Thee Stallion's alleged pregnancy is making headlines on the internet. Earlier in 2022, several reports alleged that Megan was expecting her first child, and when she showed up at the Glastonbury concert in Britain, she looked very much pregnant.

However, it turned out to be just rumors, and a friend of Megan said that her figure could be a result of her excessive drinking and might've been her beer belly instead of pregnancy.

