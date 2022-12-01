"K-Pop world never ceases to entertain me": Fans hilariously react to NCT Haechan and Jenna Ortega dating claims 

On December 1, NCT Haechan and Jenna Ortega found themselves embroiled in out-of-the-blue dating rumors. The rumors surfaced online when a TikToker named @kpopstan5670 posted a video responding to the question prompt,

“What’s something random you need to tell everyone?”

Out of the many things listed, @kpopstan5670 wrote that NCT Haechan and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega were dating. What is more curious, however, is that there is no proof of this statement.

The TikTok video gained 459.3K views and 59.4K likes within six hours. K-pop fans took to social media to share polarizing reactions to this bizarre dating rumor.

In response to the viral TikTok video claiming NCT’s Haechan is dating Jenna Ortega, a fan took to Twitter to state:

“K-pop world never ceases to entertain me”

NCT Haechan and Jenna Ortega’s fans react to the baseless dating rumours

Dating rumors are not new in the entertainment industry, yet K-pop fans were taken aback when the very random dating news involving NCT Haechan and Jenna Ortega of Wednesday fame broke online.

Fans could not believe that a post by K-pop stan @kpopstan5670 would spread the rumor like wildfire among fans of NCT Haechan and Jenna Ortega. Unsurprisingly, the duo's fans took to social media to react to these rumors without any proper evidence.

From questions and polarizing reactions to expressing their shock and finally indulging in some good internet humor, K-pop fans shared their varied reactions to NCT Haechan and Jenna Ortega’s dating rumor.

While on one hand, fans were mourning HyunA and Dawn’s sudden breakup announcement, on the other hand, they were trying to make sense of the relationship between NCT Haechan and Jenna Ortega.

Among other things, TikTok user kpopstan5670 shared a video of Beyoncé dancing, with (G)I-DLE‘s MY BAG playing in the background.

The TikTok user shared the unfortunate news of HyunA and Dawn’s breakup and announced the return of All of us are Dead's new season in the same video. While these facts barely qualify as "shocking," NCT Haechan and Jenna Ortega’s dating rumor did take K-pop fans by surprise.

However, there is no proof of NCT Haechan and Jenna Ortega dating or even being friends with one another.

While fans aren’t sure if the Wednesday star is a K-pop fan, her co-star Emma Myers is reportedly a huge K-pop stan. Myers is a fan of HYBE artists BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and LE SSERAFIM, boy groups ASTRO, ATEEZ, GOT7. In fact, the actor also has a deep appreciation for NCT, SHINee, TWICE, and Stray Kids as well as talented female idols Kim Se-jeong and STAY C.

More about NCT Haechan and Jenna Ortega

NCT Haechan, whose real name is Lee Dong-hyuck, is the main vocalist and dancer of NCT and its sub-units NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT U. Between 2016 and 2018, the idol debuted with NCT’s many subgroups starting with NCT 127, NCT Dream, project unit NCT 2018, and, finally, NCT U.

The artist has actively participated in the album-making process in all the subunits and project units he has been a part of so far.

Jenna Ortega, on the other hand, is currently starring in the hugely popular Netflix series Wednesday, where she plays the titular character of Wednesday Addams, who joins Nevermore Academy, a school for misfits, which was attended by her parents as well.

In the series, Addams will have to come to terms with not only her own supernatural powers but also discover the culprit behind the horrific murders in her new school.

Wednesday recently broke Stranger Things’ record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix.

