"What he said was uncalled for and wrong": NCT Jeno under fire for poor joke aimed at Haechan

NCTzens are disappointed with Jeno for his offensive remarks towards fellow band member Haechan. On November 25, 2022, NCT Dream, through their official YouTube channel, posted a behind-the-scenes video of their recent concert, The Dream Show 2. In the video, titled Dream Sketch: Page #1, a particular conversation between Jeno and Haechan upset fans.

Though the video as a whole showed NCT Dream's preparations for the concert, a specific time frame turned out to be problematic. At mark 18:43 in the video, Haechan compliments Jeno's muscular build stating:

"Why are you so muscular?"

The latter responded with an offensive joke, saying:

"Why do you have so much flesh?"

Unhappy fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment under the trending topic 'LEE JENO', and expressed their disappointment at his fat-shaming comments which were made in bad taste.

NCT Jeno was called out for his rude comment toward Haechan

kar🖤💗 @BessonKarmela EM @lineater twitter.com/i/web/status/1… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/S8gcWIadrW This is actually so disappointing but I’m not surprised AT ALL. The dreamies have continuously made so many colorist, fat-phobic ridiculous comments towards haechan. At this point , Jeno is literally just being a straight up ungrateful entitled asshole. twitter.com/lineater/statu… This is actually so disappointing but I’m not surprised AT ALL. The dreamies have continuously made so many colorist, fat-phobic ridiculous comments towards haechan. At this point , Jeno is literally just being a straight up ungrateful entitled asshole. twitter.com/lineater/statu…

Many NCTzens believed that Jeno’s response to Haechan’s compliment was neither right nor called for. Following his inappropriate comment, Haechan reacted with a "Gosh" which only further upsets fans.Though fans love the K-pop idols on stage and cheer them on during moments of pride, they also think that the idols should be held accountable for their unruly behavior.

iris 🎧 @bbgjeno so haechan bought coffee for all the dreamies and staff while they were shooting and jeno thanks him by complaining abt the size and calling him fat? so haechan bought coffee for all the dreamies and staff while they were shooting and jeno thanks him by complaining abt the size and calling him fat? https://t.co/bcL4sS2f6u

The behind-the-scenes video also showcases another place where the K-pop idol was rude to Haechan. When Haechan bought coffee for all the staff and members, Jeno commented that the coffee was "small" and "salty." While some fans took it as band members playfully teasing each other, others thought that thanking Haechan rather than criticizing the coffee should've been the right thing to do.

Fans also pointed out that Haechan has often been a victim of the group's offensive jokes, adhering to his unconventional stance with respect to Korean beauty standards. In June of this year, a colorist joke made by Jisung during his conversation with Chenle was also directed towards Haechan.

ho ho steph #estarobdaybash @paintmeonce jeno is a grown ass man let’s stop babying him and attacking anyone who is trying to hold him accountable. what he said was uncalled for and wrong and he should have known better. it’s disappointing but pretending he is innocent doesn’t help anyone jeno is a grown ass man let’s stop babying him and attacking anyone who is trying to hold him accountable. what he said was uncalled for and wrong and he should have known better. it’s disappointing but pretending he is innocent doesn’t help anyone

yaoi devil @SH1NAZUGAWA ho ho steph #estarobdaybash @paintmeonce jeno is a grown ass man let’s stop babying him and attacking anyone who is trying to hold him accountable. what he said was uncalled for and wrong and he should have known better. it’s disappointing but pretending he is innocent doesn’t help anyone jeno is a grown ass man let’s stop babying him and attacking anyone who is trying to hold him accountable. what he said was uncalled for and wrong and he should have known better. it’s disappointing but pretending he is innocent doesn’t help anyone “he should’ve known better” this isnt even the first time jeno and nct dream in general make comments about haechan regarding his weight, calling him ugly, calling him a gorilla or being colorist… y’all have a very funny way of holding people accountable 🤒 twitter.com/paintmeonce/st… “he should’ve known better” this isnt even the first time jeno and nct dream in general make comments about haechan regarding his weight, calling him ugly, calling him a gorilla or being colorist… y’all have a very funny way of holding people accountable 🤒 twitter.com/paintmeonce/st… https://t.co/cDSvnsecjB

☆ @hyuckO9 Markmelonlee @to_myidols @superstarjeno they'll have to change the whole korean culture before hating Jeno @superstarjeno they'll have to change the whole korean culture before hating Jeno As a public figure catering to a global audience, Jeno should know better. Just bcs sk is culturally fatphobic doesnt automatically mean all koreans are! Haechan is a great example of a korean who do not practice the toxicity of his culture's beauty standards to his members twitter.com/to_myidols/sta… As a public figure catering to a global audience, Jeno should know better. Just bcs sk is culturally fatphobic doesnt automatically mean all koreans are! Haechan is a great example of a korean who do not practice the toxicity of his culture's beauty standards to his members twitter.com/to_myidols/sta…

m @yeriiclub this is so sick, i am really pissed with all of this

haechan literally lost so much weight to the point where it is honestly concerning … and then jeno does this stupid comment STOP BODY SHAMMING HIM this is so sick, i am really pissed with all of thishaechan literally lost so much weight to the point where it is honestly concerning … and then jeno does this stupid comment STOP BODY SHAMMING HIM

shweta 🫧 WAYV CB @sanriosanas jisung being colorist towards haechan and jeno being fatphobic towards haechan like i’m so tired i hope haechan’s ok jisung being colorist towards haechan and jeno being fatphobic towards haechan like i’m so tired i hope haechan’s ok 😕😕

mrk @mkleeshawty ‎ً @mahaesmin maybe he’s right for being called unfunny when all the jokes he can make are fat phobic and colorist idk maybe he’s right for being called unfunny when all the jokes he can make are fat phobic and colorist idk im also fuckin mad at what jeno did rn even tho he's my bias bcz of what he said to haechan but PLEASE don't get tired of educating them. i know dreamies all collectively put out sensitive and rude remarks towards haechan for so many times but hating the members doesn't solve it twitter.com/mahaesmin/stat… im also fuckin mad at what jeno did rn even tho he's my bias bcz of what he said to haechan but PLEASE don't get tired of educating them. i know dreamies all collectively put out sensitive and rude remarks towards haechan for so many times but hating the members doesn't solve it twitter.com/mahaesmin/stat…

iris 🎧 @bbgjeno i love jeno and all of dream but the jokes that dream constantly make about haechan’s weight and skin tone are so fkn unnecessary like bro that’s your friend and you’re publicly making comments abt his appearance while you work in an industry with such toxic beauty standards??? i love jeno and all of dream but the jokes that dream constantly make about haechan’s weight and skin tone are so fkn unnecessary like bro that’s your friend and you’re publicly making comments abt his appearance while you work in an industry with such toxic beauty standards???

With the increasing number of controversies within the band, fans feel that the K-pop idol should learn from his mistakes and never repeat them in the future. However, some fans also felt that the personal relationship between the two idols is unknown and hence, people shouldn't jump to conclusions with their judgements on the situation.

khad | wayv comeback 😭🫶 @nayutaslvr can ppl stop acting like you know haechan and jeno? fucking hell yall are just fans just shut the fuck up know your limits can ppl stop acting like you know haechan and jeno? fucking hell yall are just fans just shut the fuck up know your limits

The majority of Twitter agrees that given the K-pop idol's role as a public figure, it is his responsibility to be mindful of his words and actions. NCTzens also expressed their concern with their agency, SM Entertainment, for failing to educate their members on these issues. Given that their fanbase is dominated by youngsters, NCTzens are concerned about the negative effects these comments can have on them.

Fans hope that, after them raising concerns against the K-pop idol and the agency, he will grow more conscious of his actions to create a better example for their large growing fanbase.

Poll : 0 votes