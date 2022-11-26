"What he said was uncalled for and wrong": NCT Jeno under fire for poor joke aimed at Haechan

NCTzens are disappointed with Jeno for his offensive remarks towards fellow band member Haechan. On November 25, 2022, NCT Dream, through their official YouTube channel, posted a behind-the-scenes video of their recent concert, The Dream Show 2. In the video, titled Dream Sketch: Page #1, a particular conversation between Jeno and Haechan upset fans.
Though the video as a whole showed NCT Dream's preparations for the concert, a specific time frame turned out to be problematic. At mark 18:43 in the video, Haechan compliments Jeno's muscular build stating:
"Why are you so muscular?"
The latter responded with an offensive joke, saying:
"Why do you have so much flesh?"
Unhappy fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment under the trending topic 'LEE JENO', and expressed their disappointment at his fat-shaming comments which were made in bad taste.
NCT Jeno was called out for his rude comment toward Haechan
Many NCTzens believed that Jeno’s response to Haechan’s compliment was neither right nor called for. Following his inappropriate comment, Haechan reacted with a "Gosh" which only further upsets fans.Though fans love the K-pop idols on stage and cheer them on during moments of pride, they also think that the idols should be held accountable for their unruly behavior.
The behind-the-scenes video also showcases another place where the K-pop idol was rude to Haechan. When Haechan bought coffee for all the staff and members, Jeno commented that the coffee was "small" and "salty." While some fans took it as band members playfully teasing each other, others thought that thanking Haechan rather than criticizing the coffee should've been the right thing to do.
Fans also pointed out that Haechan has often been a victim of the group's offensive jokes, adhering to his unconventional stance with respect to Korean beauty standards. In June of this year, a colorist joke made by Jisung during his conversation with Chenle was also directed towards Haechan.
With the increasing number of controversies within the band, fans feel that the K-pop idol should learn from his mistakes and never repeat them in the future. However, some fans also felt that the personal relationship between the two idols is unknown and hence, people shouldn't jump to conclusions with their judgements on the situation.
The majority of Twitter agrees that given the K-pop idol's role as a public figure, it is his responsibility to be mindful of his words and actions. NCTzens also expressed their concern with their agency, SM Entertainment, for failing to educate their members on these issues. Given that their fanbase is dominated by youngsters, NCTzens are concerned about the negative effects these comments can have on them.
Fans hope that, after them raising concerns against the K-pop idol and the agency, he will grow more conscious of his actions to create a better example for their large growing fanbase.