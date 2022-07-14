Fans claim NCT’s Haechan was robbed of an interview with Rolling Stone Korea

SM Entertainment was recently criticized for its treatment of its artist NCT’s Haechan. The idol won the Rolling Stone Korea Special vote on the fan-vote platform IdolChamp. The poll's winning prize was a special interview with the publication. However, the interview never took place and was replaced with a generic article.

Per fans, the second winner received a two-page interview while the NCT member was stuck with just an article. As the fandom raised concerns, the platform clarified that they tried coordinating with the artist but failed.

The clarification added fuel to the fire as fans believed that SM Entertainment could have managed the artist's schedule better and given him a chance for a solo interview.

SM Entertainment under fire for NCT’s Haechan’s Rolling Stone Korea interview

{SEMI-ACTIVE} HAECHAN THE MAIN VOCAL & DANCER! @Haechan0094 Whoever manages to get into VC event, please tell Haechan that sfs actually won the polls and he is supposed to have an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine but SM REJECTED it. Please let him know how bad SM is. Working hard in two units but this is how they treat him. BULLSH!T Whoever manages to get into VC event, please tell Haechan that sfs actually won the polls and he is supposed to have an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine but SM REJECTED it. Please let him know how bad SM is. Working hard in two units but this is how they treat him. BULLSH!T

Platforms like IdolChamp give fans opportunities to actively participate in gaining exposure with things such as offline LED ads, billboard marketing, fan events, and more. Fans can participate by voting for their favorite idols on the app.

One such vote, called the Rolling Stone Korea Special, promised the winner to land an interview with the music publication. NCT’s Haechan emerged at No. 1, thanks to fans. They then patiently waited for an interview, only to see a generic article about the member.

Moreover, the magazine had accidentally printed Jisung’s photo, mistaking him as Haechan.

🌞ⓉⓗⓔⒶⓒⓔ⁶⁶🌻 @lovehc06 아이돌챔프 @idolchamp1 [롤링스톤 코리아 스페셜 인터뷰 리워드 안내] [롤링스톤 코리아 스페셜 인터뷰 리워드 안내] https://t.co/ib68EVgMn4 About Haechan but who is this? This is not Haechan’s photo!! Do you mean this the error that Rolling stone done ? Both you just a scam !!! Return back fans money twitter.com/idolchamp1/sta… About Haechan but who is this? This is not Haechan’s photo!! Do you mean this the error that Rolling stone done ? Both you just a scam !!! Return back fans money twitter.com/idolchamp1/sta… https://t.co/0FyYz3hAgC

After days of waiting, fans were disappointed to see the collaboration of Rolling Stone Korea with IdolChamp not coming to fruition. They were surprised that they neither received the promised interview nor was one of the images correct in the spread. Sunflowers, Haechan’s fans, criticized SM Entertainment for not doing the bare minimum and the magazine for their mistake.

The criticism grew when IdolChamp clarified that they had indeed contacted the artist but couldn’t move forward with the interview.

Due to reasons unknown, the collaboration failed and the publication submitted a special piece instead of the interview. The platform also informed that the publication will rectify their image error and upload the correct version soon.

Learning this, fans expressed their disappointment at SM Entertainment’s way of managing their artists. They believed that the interview was a good way for the idol to get his solo publicity. According to one fan, the agency is “actively turning down activities” that may prove to “help him independently.”

baby duckie @heyhaechan no because the rolling stone interview literally proves that sm is either actively turning down activities that could benefit haechan and help him independently grow or aren’t managing schedules well enough to allow things to happen, i mean we all thought it but now we have proof no because the rolling stone interview literally proves that sm is either actively turning down activities that could benefit haechan and help him independently grow or aren’t managing schedules well enough to allow things to happen, i mean we all thought it but now we have proof

baby duckie @heyhaechan not to mention that sunflowers spent a lot of time and MONEY voting for haechan to win him that interview and now they’re saying they tried to coordinate the interview but it never came together like we all got lied to and at a bare minimum they better rightfully refund people not to mention that sunflowers spent a lot of time and MONEY voting for haechan to win him that interview and now they’re saying they tried to coordinate the interview but it never came together like we all got lied to and at a bare minimum they better rightfully refund people

‎Pammy🖤 @princemingsun Sfs worked so hard and paid so much to get that Rolling Stone interview for Haechan, a great solo opportunity for him just for SM to reject it ughh 6 years to his career he only got 2 solo activities, an ost and a magazine. I wonder how many solo opportunities that haechan+ Sfs worked so hard and paid so much to get that Rolling Stone interview for Haechan, a great solo opportunity for him just for SM to reject it ughh 6 years to his career he only got 2 solo activities, an ost and a magazine. I wonder how many solo opportunities that haechan+

ً @madhaes sunflowers are mad because that rolling stone interview is literally a come and go opportunity and that activity was not given by sm.. and sfs knew that so we spent our time and effort to give that win under haechan's name. who knows when such opportunity will open again? sunflowers are mad because that rolling stone interview is literally a come and go opportunity and that activity was not given by sm.. and sfs knew that so we spent our time and effort to give that win under haechan's name. who knows when such opportunity will open again?

Fans also pulled up receipts to justify their dismay. One fan calculated the amount of Chamsims NCT’s Haechan received to win the poll and converted them into real money. As per them, the fandom had spent more than 17 million KRW.

Chamsims are hearts that are used to vote on IdolChamp. They can be collected in three ways: watching ads, playing game challenges or buying.

SUNSPOT📍@STAR1 July Issue @fs_sf_fs {SEMI-ACTIVE} HAECHAN THE MAIN VOCAL & DANCER! @Haechan0094 Haechan won the polls with 96 647 votes.



1 vote = 20 Chamsim.



96 647 x 20 Chamsim = 1,932,940 Chamsim.



Do you know how much money we spent for this? Do you know how much sfs work hard that day? 🤬 Haechan won the polls with 96 647 votes.1 vote = 20 Chamsim.96 647 x 20 Chamsim = 1,932,940 Chamsim.Do you know how much money we spent for this? Do you know how much sfs work hard that day? 🤬 https://t.co/OQqLiazolk For sfs’ awareness this was equivalent to ~17M KRW and a full-sized subway ad in the busiest junction of the busiest stations in Seoul for 1 full month typically costs less than half of that amount. twitter.com/haechan0094/st… For sfs’ awareness this was equivalent to ~17M KRW and a full-sized subway ad in the busiest junction of the busiest stations in Seoul for 1 full month typically costs less than half of that amount. twitter.com/haechan0094/st… https://t.co/Xrxy4jRFPi

Though IdolChamp gave fans advertising options as compensation for NCT’s Haechan’s Rolling Stone Korea interview, there has been no word from SM Entertainment regarding the matter yet.

