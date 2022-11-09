All the winners of the GMA 2022: NCT DREAM bags two grand prizes, K-netz aren't convinced of the wins

NCT DREAM shone bright at the GMA 2022 (Genie Music Awards) by winning two grand prizes for their second studio album, Glitch Mode. They won the Top Artist and Top Album awards, which are equivalent to Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at other award shows.

The Genie Music Awards 2022 was held offline after three years of online scheduling due to the pandemic. The ceremony was held at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on November 8, and the awards ceremony saw several top idol groups in attendance, including IVE, Red Velvet’s Irene, SNSD’s TAEYEON, NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE, and others.

However, NCT DREAM's wins have been shrouded by growing criticisms online about SM Entertainment rigging the award show.

The GMA 2022’s winning criteria for daesang (grand prize) was 60% digital scores and 40% judge scores. Fan voting was open from October 6 to November 3 and was restricted to people with South Korean phone numbers only.

Trot singer Lim Young-woong bagged the highest number of wins and took home the Top Music daesang for Our Blues, Our Life, Male Solo Artist, and Genie Music Popularity awards. NCT DREAM emerged as the night’s biggest winners by receiving two daesangs, Top Artist and Top Album. As expected, rookie girl group IVE bagged the Female New Artist award.

Take a look at the complete list of GMA 2022 winners below:

The Top Artist: NCT DREAM

NCT DREAM The Top Music : Lim Young-woong

: Lim Young-woong The Top Album : NCT DREAM

: NCT DREAM The Male Group : BTS

: BTS The Female Group : (G)I-DLE

: (G)I-DLE The Male Solo Artist : Lim Young-woong

: Lim Young-woong The Female Solo Artist : Girls’ Generation’s (aka SNSD) TAEYEON

: Girls’ Generation’s (aka SNSD) TAEYEON The Performing Artist (Male) : THE BOYZ

: THE BOYZ The Performing Artist (Female) : Red Velvet

: Red Velvet The Male New Artist : TEMPEST

: TEMPEST The Female New Artist : IVE

: IVE Global Popularity Award : BTS

: BTS Genie Music Popularity Award : Lim Young-woong

: Lim Young-woong Best Music Video : Red Velvet

: Red Velvet Best Record : (G)I-DLE

: (G)I-DLE Best Style : IVE

: IVE Next Generation : DKZ

: DKZ Next Wave Icon: TNX, LIGHTSUM

Fans speculate GMA 2022 favored NCT DREAM for daesang awards

Although NCT DREAM bagged two top daesangs at the GMA 2022, the win drowned in criticism that poured in online. South Korean online forums and Twitter were filled with K-pop fans attempting to calculate the voting and digital score system.

In particular, Korean K-pop fans took to the internet to allege that SM Entertainment might have struck a deal with the GMA 2022 organizers. As per early calculations by Twitter user @SOTYStats, with only Genie digital streaming scores (which account for 60% of the win), NCT DREAM was ranked No. 10 in Top Artist and No. 7 in Top Album categories. Lim Young-woong ranked first in both.

notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notpannchoa ] NCT DREAM winning Artist of The Year raises speculations that SM has rigging award shows for years [ notpannchoa ] NCT DREAM winning Artist of The Year raises speculations that SM has rigging award shows for years https://t.co/sYvbGgPJn6

Another blog post on Pann Nate had tables of the two eligible songs Glitch Mode and Beatbox on the Genie music chart. The table was meant to prove that the group could hardly secure their place in the top 50 rankings.

notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [enter-talk] GENIE'S RESULTS OF THE GROUP WHO WON 2 DAESANGS THIS YEAR [enter-talk] GENIE'S RESULTS OF THE GROUP WHO WON 2 DAESANGS THIS YEAR https://t.co/0N6rwBo70N

Many pointed out that the win could have made sense if GMA 2022 took album sales into account. However, since their criteria was 60% digital score and 40% judge score, it was difficult for them to accept that NCT DREAM earned those two daesangs rightfully.

