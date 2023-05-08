Allen mall shooting: Netizens explore various theories as picture of gunman’s tattoo goes viral

The shooting incident on May 6, 2023, at the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas has been trending in the headlines for quite some time now. Netizens are currently discussing the identity of the suspect as the picture of a tattoo on the alleged shooter's hand has recently gone viral.

An individual with the username @I98Kev posted a glimpse of the hand of the suspect on Twitter. The hand featured a tattoo. The caption to the post stated:

"This is the Texas cartel gang tattoo. My rights will not be threatened because the cartel is running wild all over the southwestern US, including Colorado."

Kev @I98Kev This is the Texas cartel gang tattoo.



My rights will not be threatened because the cartel is running wild all over the southwestern US, including Colorado.

Authorities are yet to reveal the name of the suspect and the reason behind the same is that his relation to the shooting incident has not been confirmed until now. Moreover, the suspect's motive is still under investigation.

Netizens provide their opinion on the viral picture of the shooter's tattoo

As the picture of the Allen Premium Outlets shooting suspect's tattoo went viral on social media platforms, netizens made different claims about it. A few did not agree that the tattoo was the logo of a cartel and said that it was a logo of Dallas.

Some others claimed that the FBI was "corrupt," adding that the authorities were trying to cover the identity of the suspect for some reason.

The user who originally posted the picture of the hand also replied to the claims of the netizens, pointing out there have been no organic American gangs active in Texas for a long time as they were killed by the cartel in the last 20 years.

Kev @I98Kev For those claiming this a not a cartel tattoo, there are no organic American gangs in Texas. The cartel killed them all over the last 20 years. Welcome to today.

Here are a few other speculations making the rounds on social media:

Andy Hutton @AndrewHutton



Andy Hutton @AndrewHutton

"Individual Tango members use regionally appropriate symbols as tattoos to identify the tango to which they belong." @I98Kev According to Wikipedia article on Tango Blast:"Individual Tango members use regionally appropriate symbols as tattoos to identify the tango to which they belong."

Doc Doom @DoomsdayDodgers @I98Kev @DavidSh15569709 As a Dallas, Texan. Nope . Many people from Dallas county gets the City of Dallas logo for pride. Wait for facts

BRIAN JOSEPH @Triplej01 @I98Kev @cethomas19 Uh oh …..you mean the Cartels have infiltrated the United States of America?? Say it's not true …..dear God in Heaven!!

Rachel @Rachel98257876 @I98Kev This is the Dallas logo- do your research

R Wiss @renaewiss @I98Kev @TheRISEofROD Makes total sense . They are everywhere in Dallas. The swat pulled a few out of my sons apartment. Very nice place downtown Dallas. They surrounded it and sort blew the door back to take them out. They have a lot of money so they are not staying at motel 6.

dtrain @dvnt234a @I98Kev @ChampionLigma It's just a tattoo of the sign for the city of Dallas.

Mike Anthony @TheMikeAnt @I98Kev Dude stop making stuff up. That's a city of Dallas tattoo. Wait for facts

Tengu @WillTan75 @I98Kev @haddypdaddy This is the logo for the City of Dallas.

David Hof @swisstexas @I98Kev I want facts. If it's cartel or loony dude. I want facts

The incident at the Allen Premium Outlets and the investigation conducted

The shooting incident at Allen Premium Outlets happened on May 6, 2023, leaving seven injured and eight dead. Gunshots were heard at around 3:36 p.m.

According to reports, the suspect came in a car and began firing outside the mall. He used an AR-15-style weapon and was wearing a black outfit that was similar to the ones worn at SWAT. He was later shot dead by a police officer and was reportedly in his 30s.

A video of the suspect being shot dead was also shared on social media platforms and several vehicles of the Allen Police Department were spotted at the place. The weapon used in the incident was also lying near the man.

Following the incident at Allen Premium Outlets, the police officers and the FBI searched the suspect's residence. He was living with his parents and a translator had to be called for help in questioning the family members. The suspect was not spotted near his residence for the last few weeks and he used to drive a gray Charger.

Neighbors also revealed that the suspect used to wear a security guard uniform but never carried a weapon. They added that they never spotted any changes in his behavior.

