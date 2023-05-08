Allen mall shooting: Netizens explore various theories as picture of gunman’s tattoo goes viral

The shooting incident on May 6, 2023, at the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas has been trending in the headlines for quite some time now. Netizens are currently discussing the identity of the suspect as the picture of a tattoo on the alleged shooter's hand has recently gone viral.
An individual with the username @I98Kev posted a glimpse of the hand of the suspect on Twitter. The hand featured a tattoo. The caption to the post stated:
"This is the Texas cartel gang tattoo. My rights will not be threatened because the cartel is running wild all over the southwestern US, including Colorado."
Authorities are yet to reveal the name of the suspect and the reason behind the same is that his relation to the shooting incident has not been confirmed until now. Moreover, the suspect's motive is still under investigation.
Netizens provide their opinion on the viral picture of the shooter's tattoo
As the picture of the Allen Premium Outlets shooting suspect's tattoo went viral on social media platforms, netizens made different claims about it. A few did not agree that the tattoo was the logo of a cartel and said that it was a logo of Dallas.
Some others claimed that the FBI was "corrupt," adding that the authorities were trying to cover the identity of the suspect for some reason.
The user who originally posted the picture of the hand also replied to the claims of the netizens, pointing out there have been no organic American gangs active in Texas for a long time as they were killed by the cartel in the last 20 years.
Here are a few other speculations making the rounds on social media:
The incident at the Allen Premium Outlets and the investigation conducted
The shooting incident at Allen Premium Outlets happened on May 6, 2023, leaving seven injured and eight dead. Gunshots were heard at around 3:36 p.m.
According to reports, the suspect came in a car and began firing outside the mall. He used an AR-15-style weapon and was wearing a black outfit that was similar to the ones worn at SWAT. He was later shot dead by a police officer and was reportedly in his 30s.
A video of the suspect being shot dead was also shared on social media platforms and several vehicles of the Allen Police Department were spotted at the place. The weapon used in the incident was also lying near the man.
Following the incident at Allen Premium Outlets, the police officers and the FBI searched the suspect's residence. He was living with his parents and a translator had to be called for help in questioning the family members. The suspect was not spotted near his residence for the last few weeks and he used to drive a gray Charger.
Neighbors also revealed that the suspect used to wear a security guard uniform but never carried a weapon. They added that they never spotted any changes in his behavior.