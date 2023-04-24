"Definitely had divine intervention on his side": French skier falls into crevasse in terrifying viral video

A French skier was recently involved in an accident while skiing in the Swiss Alps. The incident happened on the Mieje mountain overlooking the village of La Grave, France, and the moment was also captured on his GoPro.

With a runtime of 22 seconds, the video featured the man skiing, and all of a sudden, he trips over a deceptive circle of snow, leading to a huge crevasse and being covered in it.

Social media users commented that the skier was lucky to be alive, with one user noting that the Frenchman had "divine intervention on his side."

Although the man's identity has not yet been revealed, he has been confirmed to be a member of the sports team Les Powtos.The group also posted the video on their Instagram page six days ago with the caption, "Surprise."

What happened to the skier? The incident explained

The video was recorded by one of the members of Les Powtos and shared on social media on April 18, 2023. The video shows the skier traveling on the Meije mountain when he comes upon the hole and falls into complete darkness. The Meije mountain is located in Hautes-Alpes, France.

He glided down the steep slope of the mountain and was covered by the hole. However, the skier managed to escape, and the reason was years of experience practicing mountaineering and ski mountaineering for a long time.

Les Powtos revealed on their Instagram page that the man was helped by his friends and rescued with a rope and harness. The group also recalled everything they did to save him. They had to use crampons, pickaxes, and shovels to get him out, and the entire process took several hours.

The video started with a view of the mountains, and while he was skiing, he was covered by the crevasse. Although he gets covered, the man remains calm and uses his skis to control his fall while sliding down a vertical slope leading to a pit. He even screams "I'm an idiot" in the video as he slides down.

In the video, the man saves himself from falling into the pit and stays on a thin ledge. Although the skier's identity has yet to be revealed, he is reported to be around 36 years old.

The incident has also increased concerns regarding the danger that comes with such sporting activities. Here, the man was well-trained and went on several different adventures, but even that was not sufficient. The incident has increased the importance of using safety equipment while going on such journeys and being accompanied by someone who has had a similar experience over the years.

