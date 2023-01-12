"He should never have been ejected from that car": Ashton Torgerson video sparks concern about driver safety

16-year-old Ashton Torgerson was involved in a severe Chili Bowl crash on the 11th lap of Wednesday, January 11, night's race at The SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The young driver clipped a wall, making his ride flip over multiple times as he was ejected from the seat. Officials say that he is now awake and speaking to the health officials.
The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is an indoor midget car race that takes place yearly in Tulsa during the state fair. NASCAR calls it the biggest midget race of the year, which takes place on a 1/4 mile dirt oval track, and the drivers typically race for 30 laps.
The scary crash that caused Torgerson to eject from the vehicle has sparked severe debate online regarding driver safety. While many people don't want the video of the mishap online, some say such a video must be circulated to make people aware of the safety hazards.
NASCAR fan and Twitter user @ZaxCal took to the platform to offer his opinion on the same. He said:
"This absolutely needs to be on the internet to ensure that safety is taken seriously. He should never have been ejected from that car."
Netizens speak on driver safety following Ashton Torgerson's crash
Hailing from Medford, Oregon, Ashton Torgerson was involved in a severe crash during this year's Chili Bowl race. Since his car flipped several times, it resulted in him being ejected from his seat. Medical personnel rushed to the scene quickly, after which he was taken to the hospital.
This event caused a flurry of netizens to get worried about driver safety during one of the most popular races. A host of videos taken during the crash have flooded the internet, following which fans have been showing concern and worry regarding Togerson's safety. The video can be seen here.
The good news is that the driver is awake and responding to the hospital's medical professionals. Peterson media, the team that does PR for Tergerson Racing, offered updates on the situation. They said:
"Ashton is awake and alert at the hospital. He has feeling in hands and feet and has passed his tests so far. He’s now going into scans. We will continue to keep you posted."
In another tweet, Torgerson Racing offered additional updates regarding the 16-year-old's well being. They wrote:
"Update on Ashton. Passed back, neck tests waiting on CT scan... 1st thing he asked me was what place was he in!!.. you have no idea how much the support means to Ashton and the family..."
Torgerson was running seventh in the preliminary race when the crash occurred. In turn two, a drivers' meeting was called. Following this, the race resumed, and Rico Abreu won the competition.
Additional updates on Ashton Torgerson will be available on the Torgerson Racing Twitter page.