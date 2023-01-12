"He should never have been ejected from that car": Ashton Torgerson video sparks concern about driver safety

16-year-old Ashton Torgerson was involved in a severe Chili Bowl crash on the 11th lap of Wednesday, January 11, night's race at The SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The young driver clipped a wall, making his ride flip over multiple times as he was ejected from the seat. Officials say that he is now awake and speaking to the health officials.

The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is an indoor midget car race that takes place yearly in Tulsa during the state fair. NASCAR calls it the biggest midget race of the year, which takes place on a 1/4 mile dirt oval track, and the drivers typically race for 30 laps.

This was Ashton Torgerson's first Chili Bowl (Image via Twitter/@Torgersonracing)

The scary crash that caused Torgerson to eject from the vehicle has sparked severe debate online regarding driver safety. While many people don't want the video of the mishap online, some say such a video must be circulated to make people aware of the safety hazards.

NASCAR fan and Twitter user @ZaxCal took to the platform to offer his opinion on the same. He said:

"This absolutely needs to be on the internet to ensure that safety is taken seriously. He should never have been ejected from that car."

"This absolutely needs to be on the internet to ensure that safety is taken seriously. He should never have been ejected from that car."

Netizens speak on driver safety following Ashton Torgerson's crash

Hailing from Medford, Oregon, Ashton Torgerson was involved in a severe crash during this year's Chili Bowl race. Since his car flipped several times, it resulted in him being ejected from his seat. Medical personnel rushed to the scene quickly, after which he was taken to the hospital.

This event caused a flurry of netizens to get worried about driver safety during one of the most popular races. A host of videos taken during the crash have flooded the internet, following which fans have been showing concern and worry regarding Togerson's safety. The video can be seen here.

Andrew Molleur said:

"Praying for Ashton Torgerson after a scary crash at the chili bowl. Always spend that little extra money on safety equipment if you can, it could save your life."

Fake Game Dev Critic said:

"I'm wishing Ashton Torgerson a speedy recovery and all but at some point we're going to have to ask what glaring omission in safety protocols allowed a driver to completely fall out of his car at the #ChiliBowl in the first place and what is being done to stop it recurring."

Derrick Wright said:

"Hoping Ashton Torgerson is okay absolutely scary scenes at the chili bowl. With the way safety has progressed it makes me wonder what failed in the car"

Phil Spain said:

"Not gonna share the video of that accident at the Chili Bowl for obvious reasons but it's proof that these things can happen. Obviously something failed safety wise. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

Eric Lee said:

"I've been going to multiple forms of racing events for 37 years and never seen someone ejected from the car. It was very scary. Unreal. I'm so happy the driver was talking with the safety crew and his family. Sending positive thoughts to him and his family. #ChiliBowl"

Jeff Snyder said:

"That Chili Bowl crash is WILD. Hope that driver isn't seriously hurt. Obviously the safety of those dirt cars are going to be scrutinized in the coming days."

A Twitter user said:

"exactly...... skimping on safety stuff in the name of lightweight or comfort or whatever the case is just because 'its chili bowl' is getting ridiculous. the wrecks are still bad even though its a small track in a building"

Noha said:

"Safety has come a long way, but I feel that the event is gonna need an overhaul with what it allows over the next few years. That wreck is absolutely terrifying, the wrecks at the #ChiliBowl have gotten so out of control the last few years. Miracle that kid is still alive."

The good news is that the driver is awake and responding to the hospital's medical professionals. Peterson media, the team that does PR for Tergerson Racing, offered updates on the situation. They said:

"Ashton is awake and alert at the hospital. He has feeling in hands and feet and has passed his tests so far. He’s now going into scans. We will continue to keep you posted."

Always Race Day tweeted:



"UDPB: Ashton Torgerson is sitting on the front row tonight of the Chili Bowl Nationals Wednesday prelim. He's 16 years old and this is his first time racing a midget in his life. #ChiliBowl2023"

In another tweet, Torgerson Racing offered additional updates regarding the 16-year-old's well being. They wrote:

"Update on Ashton. Passed back, neck tests waiting on CT scan... 1st thing he asked me was what place was he in!!.. you have no idea how much the support means to Ashton and the family..."

Torgerson Racing tweeted:

"Update on Ashton. Passed back, neck tests waiting on CT scan... 1st thing he asked me was what place was he in!!.. you have no idea how much the support means to Ashton and the family..."

Torgerson was running seventh in the preliminary race when the crash occurred. In turn two, a drivers' meeting was called. Following this, the race resumed, and Rico Abreu won the competition.

Additional updates on Ashton Torgerson will be available on the Torgerson Racing Twitter page.

