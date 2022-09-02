WATCH: Disturbing video shows elderly woman thrown out of Access-A-Ride car in Brooklyn

In a shocking incident reported in Brooklyn, New York, a 78-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was forcefully dragged out of an Access-A-Ride car.

A passerby recorded the entire incident that occurred on Wednesday around 3.30 p.m., near 1510 East 25th Street in Brooklyn. As per cops, the elderly woman was left on the street by the cab driver and tried running over the passerby who was recording the altercation and trying to help the victim.

Authorities say both individuals are being treated for injuries.

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

The Brooklyn attack video was shared on Twitter and has already attracted the ire of the internet. In the video, the driver yanks the elderly woman out of the backseat. She tries to save herself by attacking him with a cane while she lies on the ground.

Around that time, a 35-year-old good Samaritan recording the entire incident walks up to the man. The victim can be heard saying that the cab driver took her phone, to which the man asked the accused to give it back.

When the man tries to record the cab driver from the front, the latter flees the scene while also striking the man.

Cab driver and passenger assault case in Brooklyn: Accused still at large

Police have not yet identified the accused cab driver or charged him with anything. Meanwhile, the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.

According to authorities, the woman hired a cab to get to her physical therapy appointment. However, she noticed that the driver did not drop her off at the destination and instead refused to let her out. This led to chaos and argument between the driver and the elderly right there on the street.

Irving Spud @IrvingSpud NEW YORK CITY, SEE IT LIKE A NATIVE! “A 78-year-old woman in New York City was hospitalized after she was reportedly dragged out of an Access-A-Ride car” NEW YORK CITY, SEE IT LIKE A NATIVE! “A 78-year-old woman in New York City was hospitalized after she was reportedly dragged out of an Access-A-Ride car”

Moments later, the driver is said to have dragged the old woman out of her seat and dropped her onto the street in Brooklyn. She then tells the good Samaritan who has been recording the whole incident, to call 911 and complain that the driver stole her money and phone.

The 35-year-old man even checks to see if the elderly woman is fine, to which she responds in the negative.

"I’m a 78-year-old lady and he threw me out of the cab, he took my money, he took my phone."

Following the incident, the woman was left shaken and sat on the Brooklyn roadway with her shoes off.

New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission, via Twitter, mentioned that they were working with the police on the matter. Investigations are ongoing and authorities are hoping to arrest the cab driver soon.

Edited by Prem Deshpande