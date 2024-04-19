Meghan Markle reunited with her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer to support an organization for mothers. Kelly McKee Zajfen, the co-founder of Alliance of Moms, shared the heartfelt moment on Instagram on April 17. In the photo, Meghan and Spencer stood beside Zajfen, all wearing matching shirts.

Alliance of Moms is dedicated to aiding pregnant and parenting youth in LA’s foster care system. It helps them pave a positive future for themselves and their children.

The Instagram snapshots captured the trio in candid moments. In one picture, they sat on the grass, donning white shirts emblazoned with the empowering slogan: “Love Like A Mother.” Another photo showcased Zajfen at the center, with the two stars leaning on her shoulder.

Meghan Markle, alongside Abigail Spencer, has joined forces to champion a cause close to their hearts. The duo recently reunited to support the Alliance of Moms, an organization dedicated to aiding pregnant and parenting youth in LA’s foster care system.

In a heartwarming Instagram post by Kelly McKee Zajfen, co-founder of Alliance of Moms and mother of twins, Meghan Markle, Spencer, and Zajfen were captured sharing smiles and laughter while donning matching shirts bearing the empowering message: “Love Like A Mother.”

Zajfen, expressing her admiration for Meghan and Spencer, described them as sources of inspiration and support in her life.

"When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love, I think of these two. You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother!”

Meghan Markle, a mother of two, and Spencer, a parent to a 15-year-old son, embody the spirit of motherhood both on and off the screen. Through the sale of the campaign’s T-shirts, priced at $33, proceeds will fund essential services, education, and advocacy for young parents in foster care, enabling them to heal and thrive.

“In honour of Mother’s Day, I hope YOU support this campaign, and #LOVELIKEAMOTHER,” Zajfen wrote. As Mother’s Day approaches, Zajfen calls upon supporters to join the cause and spread love and support to those in need.

In supporting this campaign, individuals not only celebrate motherhood but also contribute to building brighter futures for young parents who have overcome the challenges of foster care.

Meghan Markle's friendship struggles revealed in Netflix series

In Meghan and Harry’s tell-all Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which aired in December 2022, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the challenges of maintaining friendships as a senior working royal.

In the fourth episode, which delved into the couple’s royal wedding, life at Nottingham Cottage, and tensions within the royal family, Meghan candidly shared her feelings of restriction, particularly concerning sharing photos with friends. Meghan revealed in video footage from Christmas at Nottingham Cottage in 2018.

“We were in this bubble where everything is controlled by them. I couldn’t even text my friends a photo.”

While Meghan didn’t elaborate on the reasons behind this restriction, her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer made an appearance in the episode, reflecting on this difficult period in Meghan’s life.

“That was really a dark time and I didn’t know what to do. Like, that’s the thing is, like, they are in this complex organism that I don’t know anything about, or how to help, or what to do, and I’m not allowed to say anything.”

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer's recent reunion follows Meghan's launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Announced via social media, American Riviera Orchard’s Instagram bio proudly states, “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex⁣⁣⁣.” The accompanying website features a script-like logo with the word “Montecito” underneath, representing the couple’s home since stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan Markle's brand launch was accompanied by a unique marketing strategy, as she sent jars of strawberry jam to influencers across the US. Fashion designer Tracy Robbins was among those who received the thoughtful gift and shared her endorsement on Instagram stories.