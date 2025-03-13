"Alternate universe MJ?": Internet erupts as Sadie Sink joins the cast of Spider-Man 4 

Stranger Things famed Sadie Sink will reportedly join the cast of Spider-Man 4, as reported by Deadline's information sources. Sadie's breakthrough role as Max in the Duffer Brothers' sci-fi/horror drama earned her wide recognition.

Ad

It remains undisclosed which role Sadie has been designated in the upcoming Marvel Studios film, causing fans to theorize several possibilities.

The previous Spider-Man film No Way Home ended in a mind-wiping note with the world and Peter's close friends, including MJ, forgetting that he is the web-shooting hero.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the actress is reportedly set to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the youngest Avenger, Peter Parker, fans have erupted in reactions. Based on the 2021 film's ending that opened a jar of possibilities, some fans speculated Sadie Sink could be playing MJ from an alternate universe.

"hold up alternate universe MJ?????", wondered an X user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"peter parker about to meet a redhead that isn't named mary jane???", asked another.

"She's going to be the REAL Mary Jane Watson. Isn't she? Why else would a redhead be cast in a Spiderman film?", stressed one fan.

"They need to announce her character at Cinema con, we can't go a full year without knowing who she's playing", said one.

Ad

Several other fans' suggestions included Sadie playing Jean Grey, a younger Aunt May, Gwen Stacy, Black Cat, or even Miles Morales in the new Spider-Man movie.

"Perfect casting as gwen Stacy I see the vision", wrote one.

"Sadie Sink as Black Cat would be perfect casting", said another.

"She will be playing Miles Morales", commented one X user.

"She’s playing Jean Grey", another chimed in.

Ad

"People are saying Firestar...", wrote one person.

Spider-Man 4 is set to release in July 2026

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is going to steer the wheel for Spider-Man 4.

Deadline reported Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will join the project as producers. Screenwriters from the film's previous installments, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, will offer their contributions to this project as well, The Hollywood Reporter relayed.

Ad

Although an official title for the 4th film in the franchise is yet to be decided, Sony Pictures announced last month that the movie will arrive at the theatres on July 31, 2026.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was initially slated for an earlier release on July 24. However, The Odyssey — Tom Holland's current project with Christopher Nolan is also scheduled to come out on July 17. Sony changed the release date for the Spider-Man 4 movie to keep a distinct separation between the two films starring Tom Holland.

After wrapping up the final season of Netflix's Stranger Things, Sadie Sink's latest project, on the other hand, includes the musical O'Dessa from Searchlight Pictures. She will also star in the Broadway project John Proctor Is The Villain in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback