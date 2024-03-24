Paul Rudd chimes in on another Ant-Man movie: 'You will have to go to Kevin Feige'

In a recent interview, Paul Rudd opened up about the possibility of starring in another Ant-Man movie. The 54-year old actor last donned the suit of the size-changing superhero in MCU's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023 which was poorly received. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on March 23, Rudd said about a new Ant-Man film:

"I have no idea. I don't know. That's not for me to answer, you'd have to go to Kevin Feige and those guys, I guess."

Kevin Feige is the current President of Marvel Studios and the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Marvel Entertainment. He is credited as producer in numerous superhero projects under the Marvel banner such as Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Black Widow.

Ant-Man's future in the MCU unclear

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in 'Quantumania' (Image via Marvel)

Clueless actor Paul Rudd is clueless about any future projects involving his character Ant-Man. He appeared as Scott Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in three stand-alone films beginning with 2015's Ant-Man, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) and the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He also appeared in Avengers: Endgame, which is the second highest-grossing film of all time as of now.

During recent promotion for his new film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Rudd was asked about the odds of his return as Ant-Man in a new MCU movie. He responded that the decision was in the hands of Kevin Feige and other "guys" at Marvel.

He gave a similar statement when asked the same question in an interview with ScreenTime. Rudd expressed:

"I have no idea, none whatsoever. That's always in their [Feige and others] camp and we’ll see. If they have ideas and that were to come about, I guess we’ll find out."

2023's Quantumania not only received poor reviews but also failed to break even at the box office, despite earning $476.1 million worldwide. With the current discussions about "superhero fatigue" along with the film's major star Jonathan Majors' firing from Disney, the fate of future superhero films is unclear. The studio's latest offering, The Marvels, was also disappointing, grossing less than its budget at the box office.

In lieu of these failures, it is unclear if the characters from Quantumania and The Marvels will make an appearance in future MCU projects any time soon. Although no official announcements have been made, there have been speculations that no further installments are to be expected for the films Eternals, Ant-Man and The Marvels.

All three films of the Ant-Man franchise are currently availabe to stream on Disney+.