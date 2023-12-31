“Always bringing it up”: Netizens slam Francia Raisa for often talking about donating her kidney to Selena Gomez

During an interview with USA Today on December 28, Francia Raisa revealed that she 'didn't speak much' to Selena Gomez after donating one of her kidneys to her in 2017.

The pair met as teenagers in 2007, and Raisa donated one of her kidneys to the Hands to Myself singer in 2017 after the latter was diagnosed with Lupus and needed a kidney transplant.

The recent interview where she talked about their friendship and donating Selena a kidney was slammed online, after people pointed out that Raisa brings up the donation often.

Rasia said:

"We hadn't spoken much in six years. Especially last year, we didn't speak at all. "

She added:

"And obviously, you know, I gave the girl a kidney so everyone felt a certain way and I was asked for years and years and years, 'Do you regret it?' and I was like, 'No, the relationship has always been there. There was just a tiff."

People on the internet suspected Raisa and Gomez had a falling out after Gomez's Rolling Stone interview in November 2022 where she called Taylor Swift "my only friend in the industry", when many wondered why Raisa wasn't included in the answer.

It was then reported that Raisa unfollowed Gomez around this time, and posted a comment on an E! News post about Gomez's quote, "Interesting." Gomez, too, responded to the incident saying; "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

"I know she wants that damn kidney back": Netizens slam Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa's mention of the kidney donation was slammed online after fans pointed out that Raisa brings up the donation often, even after Selena Gomez has expressed her gratitude and appreciation.

Others joked that she wanted her kidney back or that she's only known as Selena's kidney donor.

Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram to celebrate Raisa's 35th birthday in July 2023. Raisa, in the recent interview, spoke about the birthday post, stating that the "universe decided this timing" and that Selena reached out and said, "let's talk."

Raisa also revealed that the two friends are getting to know each other again.