"It’s giving friends forever": Fans gush over Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s friendship display on TikTok

Singer and songwriter Selena Gomez made a TikTok featuring American singer-songwriter and her friend, Taylor Swift's song The Man. The All Too Well singer made their close bond quite evident as she commented on Gomez’s TikTok. Fans cannot stop gushing over the comment exchange on the short video app.

jo @fetishxsel no friendship in the industry is as true and loyal as that of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift no friendship in the industry is as true and loyal as that of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez's video on TikTok was promoting Rare Beauty’s products including lip liners and matte lipsticks. Hyping up Selena Gomez on the platform, Swift commented on the post writing:

“It’s giving CEO, it's giving gorgeousness, it's giving friends forever.”

Relying to Swift’s comment, Selena Gomez wrote:

“For Life"

Selena Gomez Source @GomezSource2 Selena Gomez using “The Man” by Taylor Swift in a new TikTok video Selena Gomez using “The Man” by Taylor Swift in a new TikTok video https://t.co/RdGqZFxKsP

Fans react to Taylor Swift’s comment on Selena Gomez’s video

Fans who looked at Taylor Swift’s comment on Selena Gomez’s video gushed and reacted, noting that there is no truer friendship other than the two in the industry. They pointed instances and posted pictures when Swift went for Gomez’s concerts.

StatementTeam 🌫 @TeamStatement Taylor Swift's Comment on Selena Gomez's TikTok Is a True Best Friend Move Taylor Swift's Comment on Selena Gomez's TikTok Is a True Best Friend Move https://t.co/jyGxDuRUnK

jo @fetishxsel I think a lot about Taylor Swift praising Selena Gomez I think a lot about Taylor Swift praising Selena Gomez https://t.co/3g6JNdJUxU

The Swift Society @TheSwiftSociety | @SelenaGomez replied to @TaylorSwift13's comment on her TikTok with "The Man" song!



"For life" | @SelenaGomez replied to @TaylorSwift13's comment on her TikTok with "The Man" song!"For life" 📲| @SelenaGomez replied to @TaylorSwift13's comment on her TikTok with "The Man" song!"For life" https://t.co/8CP20R07U3

taylor swift videos @taylorclipes Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez preparing for reputation stadium tour show (2018) Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez preparing for reputation stadium tour show (2018) https://t.co/672x5fg45w

TM | RED @TMlovesRED Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez really have one of the purest friendships in the music industry Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez really have one of the purest friendships in the music industry https://t.co/0c4RPw10vu

How did Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez become friends?

The two singers have been friends for over 14 years. In 2019, Selena Gomez, during an interview narrated how she became friends with Taylor Swift. The two became besties when they were each dating a Jonas Brother. While Swift was dating Joe Jonas, Gomez was with Nick Jonas.

Gomez had then said:

“It was hysterical. It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

In 2020, the artist again opened up about her friendship saying:

“There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do.”

She further added saying:

“She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”

The two have taken the stage together various times. However, they have not collaborated on a song together. Although Gomez has mentioned her desire to do a song together with Swift.

In 2018, Gomez and Swift performed together at the latter's Reputation Tour. They performed together at Selena's hit number Hands To Myself. Gomez had then said:

"The reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been."

Here for Sel and Gaga. @SelOwnsMySoul



What a moment that is most pleasing to me in their careers.



@selenagomez @taylorswift13 Y'all remember when Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift sang "Good For You" together?What a moment that is most pleasing to me in their careers. Y'all remember when Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift sang "Good For You" together?What a moment that is most pleasing to me in their careers. 😍@selenagomez @taylorswift13 https://t.co/I47VEHUzkH

In 2015, the duo performed together on Selena Gomez's Good For You on Taylor Swift's 1989 tour. Selena also appeared on Swift's Bad Blood video in 2014.

