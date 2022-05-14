Amanda Bynes bathtub photo: Controversy explained as actress denies making Twitter post 

A private photo of Amanda Bynes in a bathtub recently surfaced online, but the actress has denied posting the picture on social media herself. The photo was initially posted by Twitter user Ashley Banks or @PersianLa27, who allegedly claimed to be the actress.

However, Bynes confirmed to TMZ that she had never captured photographs like the one going around online and mentioned that she had no connection to the Twitter account that posted the picture. Bynes’ attorney Tamar Arminak told the publication that the woman photographed in the bathtub is not the actress.

The attorney also mentioned that Bynes’ legal team had long tried to take action against the Twitter account but failed to take it down. Arminak said that Twitter had allegedly rejected repeated requests to deactivate the account in question based on the argument that it was a celebrity parody page. The lawyer criticized the account for mocking Bynes while she was going through a difficult phase in her life:

"There's nothing funny about what she was going through mental health-wise and the fact Twitter thought it was appropriate to keep a parody account mocking what she was going through is disgusting."

Arminak mentioned that Amanda Bynes’ team had even attempted to use her former conservatorship as a “catalyst” for Twitter to take action against the parody account, but the social networking site allegedly did not comply.

Looking back at Amanda Bynes’ past struggles and mental health issues

Amanda Bynes revealed that she suffered from bipolar disorder and manic depression in 2014 (Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Amanda Bynes rose to fame after being cast in Nickelodeon’s All That, and she went on to bag her own spin-off series, The Amanda Show. She appeared in the WB sitcom What I Like About You and played memorable roles in What A Girl Wants, She’s the Man, Hairspray, Robots and Easy A.

The actress was charged with DUI in West Hollywood in 2012, and placed on three years of probation after the charges were dropped.

In 2013, Bynes was charged with possession of marijuana and reckless endangerment after she was seen smoking in the lobby of her Manhattan residence. She got into further trouble after allegedly throwing a bong out of her window when officers arrived on the 36th floor of her building.

That same year, Bynes was detained again for attempting to start a fire in a stranger’s driveway in Thousand Oaks. Shortly after the incident, the former child star was placed on a 72-hour mental health evaluation hold and her conservatorship was temporarily given to her parents.

Amanda Bynes accused her father of being abusive in 2014, but took her words back after her parents claimed their innocence. She also announced that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic depression.

The Amanda Show star told Paper Magazine that she is embarrassed by her actions at the time:

“I can't turn back time but if I could, I would. And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad. Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter.”

In 2018, the actress revealed that she had been sober for four years after suffering several years of substance abuse. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Bynes admitted that she had often experimented with cocaine and MDMA as well as ADHD prescription medication Adderall.

A lawyer for Bynes announced in 2020 that she was seeking treatment for “ongoing mental health issues.” Attorney David Esquibias clarified that the actress was only seeking treatment for issues related to her mental health, and that rumors about “drug or alcohol addiction issues” were “completely false.”

In February 2022, Amanda Bynes filed to end her conservatorship. The following month, the court ruled that the legal arrangement was “no longer required.”

