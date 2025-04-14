"Amazing transformation" — Internet reacts to Gypsy-Rose Blanchard showing off her 25-lb weight loss 

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is turning heads online after unveiling a dramatic 25-pound weight loss, prompting fans and followers to shower her with praise.

On April 13, 2025, the internet personality—whose full name is Gypsy-Rose Alcida Blanchard—took to her X account to share progress pictures of her weight loss journey with her followers.

As a result, many users on X reacted to the post, suggesting Blanchard's transformation was "amazing" and saying it had inspired them. One X user commented:

"Amazing transformation."

Many others echoed similar sentiments, praising her incredible progress and questioning how Blanchard achieved it. Some observers noted that even a modest weight loss can significantly alter a person's appearance.

"Amazing. Strong. Ready to take on the world. How did you do it & how long did it take you," a user on X commented.

"it's honestly insane how much weight can change a person," another wrote on X.

"You look amazing. How did you do it? I need to lose 25lbs too," a third commented.

Meanwhile, some netizens expressed concern about whether such significant weight loss is sustainable. Others speculated that Gypsy-Rose Blanchard appeared taller, sparking discussions about the possible use of filters.

"Is it sustainable or just another short-term achievement in a cycle of dieting?" a user on X commented.

"Filters! You're legs are not that long," another wrote.

"You look taller too? Did you get your knees done?" another commented.

As of now, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard stuns with 25-pound weight loss reveal

Blanchard (Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, American internet personality Gypsy-Rose Blanchard posted a picture of herself, revealing that she had lost 25 pounds.

In the post, Blanchard shared a throwback photo of herself posing on the red carpet in a black knee-length dress, appearing visibly healthier than in the recent image. In the newer photo, she wore denim jeans, a white halter vest, and black heels while also showcasing her neck-length haircut.

Blanchard captioned the post:

"My 25lbs weight loss 💗," she wrote.

Blanchard revealed the reason behind weight loss (Image via Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig)

She also shared the same picture and caption on her Instagram account, where netizens praised her equally.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Blanchard revealed that following her release from prison—after her conviction for murder—she adopted a healthy eating routine, consuming small portions twice a day:

"I've seen a lot of comments of people asking how I lost the weight so my weight loss journey started once getting out of prison so when I started eating healthier instead of prison food, the weight begin to fall off. I started eating twice a day and smaller portions," Blanchard commented.

As per CNN reports from 2023, Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016, when she confessed in a courtroom that she, along with her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, planned and murdered her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who was physically, mentally, and medically abusive toward Blanchard.

Blanchard was sentenced to ten years in prison. In December 2023, she was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center after she was granted parole.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who became a mother to a baby girl, Aurora, with her partner Ken Urker, opened up about motherhood with People in February 2025 and indicated that she would give her daughter the love she never got.

As of now, there are no further updates.

