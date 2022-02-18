How did Amber Davis die? Cause of death explored as Swap Shop Season 2 releases on Netflix

Swap Shop, first launched in 2021, is back for another season. Cast members Scott, Dale, Victoria, and Larry returned for Season 2 of the show. But this time, there was a bit of sadness among the cast members as Amber Davis passed away before the show came out.

Season 1 of the Netflix show gave viewers a look into the daily lives of antique collector duos like Richard Davis, Garin Dickerson, Sammie and Mark Isaac and others.

Swap Shop star Amber Davis' death explored

Richard and Garin run Nirvana Comics in Knoxville, Tennessee. As per Nirvana Comics Knoxville's Instagram page, Amber went for kidney transplant surgery in December 2020. But she could not fully recover from the surgery and sadly passed away.

Garin Dickerson remembered Amber on her birthday and took to Instagram to post a birthday wish for her. Garin reflected on her presence in the trailer and said:

“This clip in the Swap Shop trailer really hit when it dropped this week. Today is Amber’s birthday. Seeing her alive and well- in the shop she loved, dice in hand for D&D, her little white Mina dog by her side- brought so many emotions.“

Richard and his late wife Amber relied on the show to procure the items required for their comic book store, Nirvana Comics.

Since her tragic passing in December 2020, Richard and and his right hand Garin were managing the store and running the business, before Grant and Jasmine Mitchell became part owners of the comic store.

Swap Shop centers around collectors and shop owners who get behind the wheel and race against time looking for opportunities to snatch the best deals after hearing about them on the titular radio show, which has been on the air since 1954.

Both seasons of the show have six episodes each. It has a TV-14 age rating, so viewers can watch it with their entire family.

