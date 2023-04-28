"American treasure": Fans cheer as popular children's writer Judy Blume makes an appearance on WWHL with Andy Cohen

Judy Blume surprised her fans by appearing on the WWHL show with Andy Cohen on Thursday, April 27. She was joined by popular journalist Sunny Hostin and the two ladies talked about their books and many other topics on the popular Bravo show. Judy Blume is known for writing children's fiction books that often talk about young adults' sexuality and many sensitive topics like divorce and bullying.

Judy enjoyed her time on the show and answered many of the questions asked by the host. She also told viewers her five favorite movies, which are: Meet Me in St. Louis, Ruby Gentry, Shoot the Moon, Two for the Road, and A Walk on the Moon.

Judy Blume was promoting her new movie adaptation of the book Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, which releases on Friday, April 29. The popular writer thanked librarians for their work and for saving kids' lives by giving them the right book at the right time.

Fans were glad to see such a prominent figure from the 90s coming on WWHL and called her "American treasure."

Fans thank Judy Blume for her books

In an interview round, Judy Blume entertained the audience with her sweet and honest answers. She praised her husband for complimenting her every day and spoke about her biggest supporter, her father, who unfortunately passed away before seeing her success.

She also revealed that she wanted to meet writer Beverly Cleary, who passed away in 2021, and that her biggest celebrity fan was Charlamagne tha God. Blume confessed that she could have used some helpful relationship advice in her life, which she did not get.

Judy also praised Andy Cohen as a host, saying that she always wanted to meet him. Fans praised Judy for her books and loved her surprise appearance on WWHL.

Judy Blume has been writing books since 1959

85-year-old Judy Blume is from New Jersey. She has been writing novels and books since 1959 and has even published more than 25 books. She is an alumnus of New York University and was one of the 100 most influential people in the world, according to Time’s 2023 feature.

She is known for writing children’s books to explain controversial topics like mensuration, birth control, and death. Some of her greatest works include It's Not the End of the World, Forever..., Just as Long as We're Together, Places I Never Meant to Be, and Iggie's House. Judy has been awarded with many honors like Being in the New Jersey Hall of Fame and winning the NAIBA Legacy Award.

Her book Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret was written in 1970 and the movie adaptation of the same will be released in US cinemas on Friday, April 28.

