"Americans love wasting food": Peanut butter kitchen prank video sparks online backlash

The most recent viral sensation on the internet is a peanut butter prank video, which has left netizens in utter shock.
The video was posted on TikTok by viral prankster Corbin Millet, and features an entire kitchen covered in peanut butter.
It has been drawing massive backlash online, with several netizens slamming the sheer wastage of food showcased in the clip.
Social media users were left furious after seeing the viral peanut butter prank
What happens in the video?
Corbin Millet's video initially showcases a normal-looking kitchen, followed by a clip showing the entire kitchen covered in the peanut paste. He shared the video with the caption, "Covering my parents' kitchen in peanut butter."
In the video, when Millet's father comes downstairs and sees the kitchen covered with peanut paste, he is left furious and can be heard yelling at his son:
"Corbin! You sick f*ck! We’re going to get ants, you d*ckhead."
The now-viral video has managed to garner more than 4 million views on TikTok.
Netizens slam Corbin Millet
Social media users said that pranks like these are not funny and are a waste of food. Many called out the prankster on social media.
How many hours did it take Corbin to pull off the pranks?
The 19-year-old prankster told the New York Post that it took 7 hours to cover the kitchen with peanut butter. The entire prank used up 28 lbs of peanut paste. Millet also said that later on, it took him 3 to 4 hours to clean up the mess.
The prankster added that this is not the first time he has covered his parents' kitchen with peanut paste. He did it in August last year and managed to garner 14 million views on social media, but later on his account got banned. He wanted to restart it with "a bang," and that was why he opted for this particular prank.
Meanwhile, another video of Corbin Millet is now also making rounds on the internet. This one features the prankster covering his parents' bathroom entirely with peanut paste.