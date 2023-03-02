"Americans love wasting food": Peanut butter kitchen prank video sparks online backlash

The most recent viral sensation on the internet is a peanut butter prank video, which has left netizens in utter shock.

The video was posted on TikTok by viral prankster Corbin Millet, and features an entire kitchen covered in peanut butter.

It has been drawing massive backlash online, with several netizens slamming the sheer wastage of food showcased in the clip.

Sakshi Narula @mssakshinarula @ABC7 Americans love wasting food. So many TikToks with people just playing around and wasting food. @ABC7 Americans love wasting food. So many TikToks with people just playing around and wasting food.

Social media users were left furious after seeing the viral peanut butter prank

What happens in the video?

Corbin Millet's video initially showcases a normal-looking kitchen, followed by a clip showing the entire kitchen covered in the peanut paste. He shared the video with the caption, "Covering my parents' kitchen in peanut butter."

In the video, when Millet's father comes downstairs and sees the kitchen covered with peanut paste, he is left furious and can be heard yelling at his son:

"Corbin! You sick f*ck! We’re going to get ants, you d*ckhead."

The now-viral video has managed to garner more than 4 million views on TikTok.

Netizens slam Corbin Millet

Social media users said that pranks like these are not funny and are a waste of food. Many called out the prankster on social media.

Hand of the Queen @DPMCanty @Phil_Lewis_ I would've had to leave and start a new life somewhere else if I pulled this on my parents, especially with how they were about wasting food. @Phil_Lewis_ I would've had to leave and start a new life somewhere else if I pulled this on my parents, especially with how they were about wasting food.

ꪑ꠸ꪶꪶ꠸ 💰 @FollowMilli it’s gonna smell wild in there 🤣 @beemoviehive What makes you want to annoy someone this bad, do you know how hard it is to clean peanut butter?!?it’s gonna smell wild in there 🤣 @beemoviehive What makes you want to annoy someone this bad, do you know how hard it is to clean peanut butter?!? 😂😩💀💀 it’s gonna smell wild in there 🤣

~Jason~💎 @Jason_Z31 @beemoviehive @cwassoint No because it’s actually so nasty and just thinking about the bugs like no @beemoviehive @cwassoint No because it’s actually so nasty and just thinking about the bugs like no

Pro-Democracy Warrior ☮️🇺🇦❁ @Truth_Comes_1st @Phil_Lewis_ One, why does a household have that much peanut butter? Two, how did the child have the time to do that without any of the parents watching him? @Phil_Lewis_ One, why does a household have that much peanut butter? Two, how did the child have the time to do that without any of the parents watching him?

AniDragon @ True Colors Zine @RionaDaidouji @amconfuzed Asdfghjkl I love a good harmless prank as much as the next White Person, BUT ALL THAT WASTED PEANUT BUTTER @amconfuzed Asdfghjkl I love a good harmless prank as much as the next White Person, BUT ALL THAT WASTED PEANUT BUTTER

Dinah Wood @Wood12Dinah @JewelsJourneys1 Peanut Butter Boy was never disciplined on his first or subsequent pranks, so, he thinks this will be a gas. Also, I suspect there is no love in that house. @JewelsJourneys1 Peanut Butter Boy was never disciplined on his first or subsequent pranks, so, he thinks this will be a gas. Also, I suspect there is no love in that house.

readandright @readandright @GuyFlint7 I get the most fun watching prank/revenge on thoughtless/ unkind drivers. The oddest one was someone smearing the contents of a jar of peanut butter on all the windows of a parked car. One wonders how that worked out in the car wash. @GuyFlint7 I get the most fun watching prank/revenge on thoughtless/ unkind drivers. The oddest one was someone smearing the contents of a jar of peanut butter on all the windows of a parked car. One wonders how that worked out in the car wash.

MovingForward @HappyTraveler48 @ABC7Chicago The next prank should be by his parents kicking his behind out of the house after he cleans up all the peanut butter. @ABC7Chicago The next prank should be by his parents kicking his behind out of the house after he cleans up all the peanut butter.

A @MANlTHEDON @ColbyTzan The fake bug pranks >>>> I can get down with that cause it’s not destructive but putting peanut butter all over my kitchen isn’t funny @ColbyTzan The fake bug pranks >>>> I can get down with that cause it’s not destructive but putting peanut butter all over my kitchen isn’t funny

How many hours did it take Corbin to pull off the pranks?

The 19-year-old prankster told the New York Post that it took 7 hours to cover the kitchen with peanut butter. The entire prank used up 28 lbs of peanut paste. Millet also said that later on, it took him 3 to 4 hours to clean up the mess.

The prankster added that this is not the first time he has covered his parents' kitchen with peanut paste. He did it in August last year and managed to garner 14 million views on social media, but later on his account got banned. He wanted to restart it with "a bang," and that was why he opted for this particular prank.

Meanwhile, another video of Corbin Millet is now also making rounds on the internet. This one features the prankster covering his parents' bathroom entirely with peanut paste.

Poll : 0 votes