Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell recently made headlines when it was announced that he would be revealing the alleged abuse he faced from Brian Peck in a new docuseries. Now, an old footage depicting a young Leonardo DiCaprio hanging out with Brian Peck has gone viral on X.

Brian Peck is in the news again for being one of the subjects of Investigation Discovery's four-part documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. In the series, Drake Bell is set to share his experiences regarding the Nickelodeon dialogue coach. Peck is also a convicted s*x offender, having been arrested in 2003 for engaging inappropriately with a minor.

In light of this information, a viral video of Peck with a young Leonardo DiCaprio has the internet concerned. With many calling the video "disturbing," netizens are accusing the Hollywood industry of enabling abuse against child actors.

What are Leonardo DiCaprio and Brian Peck doing in the video?

Expand Tweet

The viral video doing the rounds on X is a short clip from a 1991 behind-the-scenes footage of the sitcom Growing Pains. Leonardo DiCaprio played Luke Brower in the show's seventh season.

In the 21-second clip, DiCaprio and Brian Peck can be seen putting their arms around each other. DiCaprio introduces the latter:

"We draw drawings of each other. Brian is the famous artist and we always make fun of each other and portray each other in silly, satirical ways."

The video later cuts to Peck complimenting DiCaprio:

"Leo, as you know, is the latest hottest hunkiest teen idol there is."

He adds, "Speaking of hunky," and proceeds to present DiCaprio's body to the camera. Leonardo was around 16 years old at the time while Brian Peck was approximately 31.

The interaction has not been well-received by fans on the Internet. Due to Peck's 2003 conviction and new allegations by Drake Bell, people are calling his behavior "predatory" and inappropriate.

Image via X/@MattWallace888

Image via X/@JumbleBag

Image via X/@FrankLSaint

Image via X/@cachorro2301

Image via X/@honey_bee48

Image via X/@Bubblebathgirl

Image via X/@lovetrisha630

A longer version of the video with a length of over two and a half minutes can be found on YouTube. Investigation Discovery's docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV detailing the toxic environment behind Nickelodeon's hit shows will premiere on March 17.