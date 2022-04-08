"I'm funny enough, I don't need to steal sh*t": Amy Schumer responds to joke stealing accusations with a lie detector test 

American comedian Amy Schumer set the record straight by responding to allegations that she stole a joke from Twitter for the 94th Academy Awards.

On April 7, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live! hosted by Andy Cohen, the 40-year-old star denied stealing a joke from Twitter about Leonardo DiCaprio.

Explaining her stance, she said that she has not personally been on Twitter, but her assistant uses it so that she can "remain alive."

"Also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don’t start thievery."

At the 2022 Oscars, Schumer roasted Leonardo DiCaprio by saying:

“He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.”

Users on social media questioned whether Amy Schumer copied the joke from a viral tweet sent out in December 2021.

Pjörk🐷 @NicoleConlan Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends

Amy Schumer admitted that she took a polygraph test to prove her innocence

The 40-year-old Trainwreck star shared that she recently did a lie-detector test with outlet Vanity Fair to prove that she was not a joke thief. The questionnaire, which grilled her about many things related to her personal life and acting career, also addressed the speculations surrounding her famous Oscars joke.

"They asked me, thank God, 'Have you ever stolen a joke?' and I said no, and it was 'that's true.' So, everybody just chill. It's crazy. I'm funny enough, I don't need to steal sh*t."

This is not the first time that the I Feel Pretty star has been accused of stealing other people's jokes. In 2016, in a now-deleted thread on Twitter, three female comedians, Kathleen Madigan, Wendy Liebman and Tammy Pescatelli, expressed their displeasure and claimed that Schumer had stolen material and used it in her stand-up specials.

YourDailyDish.com @Your_Daily_Dish Why Tammy Pescatelli is now apologizing to Amy Schumer bit.ly/20oTiC2 Why Tammy Pescatelli is now apologizing to Amy Schumer bit.ly/20oTiC2 https://t.co/zIKvVVe8qw

Amy Schumer denied ever stealing jokes, and Pescatelli quickly retracted her charges and apologized to the comic. As per Refinery29, she said:

"I went too deep. I went too far and I am super apologetic."

The DiCaprio joke made it into Schumer's Oscars address, but several other gags were deemed too controversial to air during the show. Schumer stated during a comedy event in Las Vegas on April 2 that her lawyer advised her not to make any jokes about Joe Rogan, James Franco, and Alec Baldwin's on-set shooting.

On the show with Andy Cohen, the actress confessed that she gave Planned Parenthood the $15,000 she was paid to emcee the Oscars. Following that revelation, host Cohen asked Schumer about Louis C.K.'s recent Grammy win for Best Comedy Album despite his confession to sexual misconduct.

To this, she responded that it "doesn't feel good."

