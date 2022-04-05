Amy Schumer's Alec Baldwin shotgun joke sparks controversy online

Amy Schumer recently landed in hot waters after making a joke about Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie shooting incident. On April 2, the comedian was present at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theater to perform her first stand-up comedy show since the 2022 Oscars.
During the show, Schumer discussed a series of jokes that she was banned from making at the 94th Academy Awards. One such joke revolved around Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting on the set of the movie, Rust, that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.
Although Schumer’s comedy show was supposedly a phone-free event and audiences were asked to refrain from recording the performance, the shotgun joke made its way on social media and sparked controversy online.
A look into Amy Schumer’s controversial Alec Baldwin joke
Amy Schumer opened her April 2 Las Vegas comedy show discussing Will Smith and Chris Rock’s infamous slapping fiasco at the 2022 Oscars. The comedian said:
“I don’t even know what to say about the Oscars. Like, I really don’t know what to say. I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your newsfeed?”
The Life & Beth star went on to refer to Smith as Muhammad Ali (a nod to his role from the 2001 biopic) and said his attack on Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head was an example of “toxic masculinity”:
“I was kind of feeling myself… and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up. And it was just a f***ing bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity.”
Schumer then said that the best way to find “comfort” from the Oscars fiasco would be to share the jokes she was not allowed to say on stage during the Academy Awards:
“It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”
Before sharing the jokes, the comedian also warned the audience not to feel disappointed and asked them not to share the content with others:
“I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me.”
Following the disclaimer, Schumer shared a joke on Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie shooting incident:
“‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”
On October 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin was reportedly rehearsing a shooting sequence on the set of his upcoming movie, Rust, when he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after misfiring an alleged prop gun.
Schumer also revealed that Joe Rogan and James Franco were part of her banned jokes from the Oscars alongside Alec Baldwin.
Twitter reacts to Amy Schumer’s joke on Alec Baldwin shooting incident
In the wake of the 94th Academy Awards, Amy Schumer shared a banned Oscars joke about Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie shooting incident during her recent comedy show in Las Vegas.
Shortly after her joke surfaced online, several people took to Twitter to condemn Schumer for making fun of the incident that led to the tragic end of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ life:
The latest drama comes after Schumer came under fire for calling Kirsten Dunst a “seat filler” during the 2022 Oscars. However, she later clarified that the joke was “choreographed.”
The comedian was also criticized for joking about Jennifer Lawrence’s weight during the awards show. As backlash on Amy Schumer’s Alec Baldwin shotgun joke continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the comedian will address the controversy in the days to come.