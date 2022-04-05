Amy Schumer's Alec Baldwin shotgun joke sparks controversy online

Amy Schumer recently landed in hot waters after making a joke about Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie shooting incident. On April 2, the comedian was present at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theater to perform her first stand-up comedy show since the 2022 Oscars.

During the show, Schumer discussed a series of jokes that she was banned from making at the 94th Academy Awards. One such joke revolved around Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting on the set of the movie, Rust, that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.

Although Schumer’s comedy show was supposedly a phone-free event and audiences were asked to refrain from recording the performance, the shotgun joke made its way on social media and sparked controversy online.

A look into Amy Schumer’s controversial Alec Baldwin joke

Amy Schumer shared her banned Alec Baldwin Oscars joke during a comedy show at Las Vegas Mirage Theatre (Image via Getty Images)

Amy Schumer opened her April 2 Las Vegas comedy show discussing Will Smith and Chris Rock’s infamous slapping fiasco at the 2022 Oscars. The comedian said:

“I don’t even know what to say about the Oscars. Like, I really don’t know what to say. I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your newsfeed?”

The Life & Beth star went on to refer to Smith as Muhammad Ali (a nod to his role from the 2001 biopic) and said his attack on Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head was an example of “toxic masculinity”:

“I was kind of feeling myself… and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up. And it was just a f***ing bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity.”

Schumer then said that the best way to find “comfort” from the Oscars fiasco would be to share the jokes she was not allowed to say on stage during the Academy Awards:

“It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

Before sharing the jokes, the comedian also warned the audience not to feel disappointed and asked them not to share the content with others:

“I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me.”

Following the disclaimer, Schumer shared a joke on Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie shooting incident:

“‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

On October 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin was reportedly rehearsing a shooting sequence on the set of his upcoming movie, Rust, when he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after misfiring an alleged prop gun.

Schumer also revealed that Joe Rogan and James Franco were part of her banned jokes from the Oscars alongside Alec Baldwin.

Twitter reacts to Amy Schumer’s joke on Alec Baldwin shooting incident

Twitter condemns Amy Schumer for making a joke about Alec Baldwin shooting incident (Image via David Livingston/Getty Images)

Shortly after her joke surfaced online, several people took to Twitter to condemn Schumer for making fun of the incident that led to the tragic end of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ life:

Oregon Rolled A 20 @OregonRolledA20 Amy Schumer: "Will slapping Chris traumatized me"



Also Amy Schumer: "Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun"



🤔 Yikes Amy Schumer: "Will slapping Chris traumatized me"Also Amy Schumer: "Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun"🤔 Yikes

Jafar - Support BDS @jafar_vcf Amy Schumer getting "traumatised" by a slap but wanted to make a joke about Alex Baldwin accidentally killing someone perfectly captures the vulgarity of the upper class. Amy Schumer getting "traumatised" by a slap but wanted to make a joke about Alex Baldwin accidentally killing someone perfectly captures the vulgarity of the upper class.

Dee Phunk @DeePhunk @DiscussingFilm This is literally a terrible joke. Somehow worse than Chris' joke. Forget the fact that it's about involuntary manslaughter on a movie set. Just mechanically, it's a horrible joke. What does Don't Look Up have to do with Rust? It's so sad that ppl don't know how to just be quiet. @DiscussingFilm This is literally a terrible joke. Somehow worse than Chris' joke. Forget the fact that it's about involuntary manslaughter on a movie set. Just mechanically, it's a horrible joke. What does Don't Look Up have to do with Rust? It's so sad that ppl don't know how to just be quiet.

Nick DeRuve @NickDeRuve @DiscussingFilm @DJSocRat This is really saddening. Who would ever think it’s okay to make fun of a situation where someone was killed. A child lost her mother. A husband lost her wife. She was someone’s daughter and the entire film community (or maybe just us below the line laborers) are still mourning @DiscussingFilm @DJSocRat This is really saddening. Who would ever think it’s okay to make fun of a situation where someone was killed. A child lost her mother. A husband lost her wife. She was someone’s daughter and the entire film community (or maybe just us below the line laborers) are still mourning

Jim @thejimdunlap It blows my mind that Amy Schumer actually found her Alec Baldwin joke funny. Like I don’t even know why you’d admit to coming up with that. It blows my mind that Amy Schumer actually found her Alec Baldwin joke funny. Like I don’t even know why you’d admit to coming up with that.

Jaybird @AKAJayBirdRN I like Amy Schumer, but her talking about how the Oscars censored a joke about the Alec Baldwin accident on the set of Rust… she does understand someone died in that accident, right? Literal months ago? I like Amy Schumer, but her talking about how the Oscars censored a joke about the Alec Baldwin accident on the set of Rust… she does understand someone died in that accident, right? Literal months ago?

Tony @NoFear1075 So, Amy Schumer is triggered and emotional after Slapgate, but she was willing to make jokes about Alec Baldwin killing someone. Someone got slapped=emotional anxiety. Someone died=Oscars jokes for all to hear. FOH!!! So, Amy Schumer is triggered and emotional after Slapgate, but she was willing to make jokes about Alec Baldwin killing someone. Someone got slapped=emotional anxiety. Someone died=Oscars jokes for all to hear. FOH!!!

Erin (she/her) @erin6475 The way @amyschumer is apparently more “traumatized” by a slap than @AlecBaldwin actually killing someone…excuse me while i go throw up bc of how disgusted i am by the lack of empathy The way @amyschumer is apparently more “traumatized” by a slap than @AlecBaldwin actually killing someone…excuse me while i go throw up bc of how disgusted i am by the lack of empathy

The latest drama comes after Schumer came under fire for calling Kirsten Dunst a “seat filler” during the 2022 Oscars. However, she later clarified that the joke was “choreographed.”

The comedian was also criticized for joking about Jennifer Lawrence’s weight during the awards show. As backlash on Amy Schumer’s Alec Baldwin shotgun joke continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the comedian will address the controversy in the days to come.

