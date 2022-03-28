What did Amy Schumer say about Jennifer Lawrence? Oscars 2022 host's comment sparks controversy online 

American comedian Amy Schumer was bashed online for making comments about Jennifer Lawrence's weight at the Oscars.

On March 27, the event, which was hosted by the 40-year-old, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, saw the I Feel Pretty star roast as many people as she could.

She eventually shifted her focus from people to films, specifically targeting the 2021 film Don't Look Up. Schumer then took a dig at Lawrence and her weight gain post the movie.

“I guess Academy Members ‘don’t look up’ reviews. Wait a minute — I loved that movie. Jennifer Lawrence was amazing in it, even though she did gain some weight this year.”

Jennifer Lawrence welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022, which explains much of the weight gain that Amy Schumer was referring to.

Twitterati was not happy when Amy Schumer joked about J-Law's weight, with some even saying that the comedian was body shaming her. Many users also called out people who were posting about the Will Smith-Chris Rock drama and not addressing other parts of the awards function.

kay @hauntedromanoff not amy schumer body shaming jennifer lawrence after she has literally just had a fucking child, wtf is wrong with her ??? not amy schumer body shaming jennifer lawrence after she has literally just had a fucking child, wtf is wrong with her ???

darwin watterson @HANDMADEHEAV3N like genuinely why did amy schumer make a comment abt jlaw gaining weight and why did everyone genuinely laugh like genuinely why did amy schumer make a comment abt jlaw gaining weight and why did everyone genuinely laugh

As least Jennifer has won and academy award

#Oscars Amy Schumer joke about Jennifer Lawrence was not okay.As least Jennifer has won and academy award

megan @meggietheleggie amy schumer fat shaming jennifer lawrence huh more reasons to hate her.. wow amy schumer fat shaming jennifer lawrence huh more reasons to hate her.. wow

suzanne @pikypink @kelcadet @jaowrites Last night Amy Schumer literally straight up said Jennifer Lawrence got fat. No context but a straight up insult. Many people were joked about, that’s part of the oscars and what the comedians there do. It’s not about targeting black women, it was just a bad joke to some. @kelcadet @jaowrites Last night Amy Schumer literally straight up said Jennifer Lawrence got fat. No context but a straight up insult. Many people were joked about, that’s part of the oscars and what the comedians there do. It’s not about targeting black women, it was just a bad joke to some.

Poe @AARonWalakay It would have been cool to see Jennifer Lawrence smack Amy Schumer too. It would have been cool to see Jennifer Lawrence smack Amy Schumer too.

Irenia Rodriguez @Aineriks @MarkHamill I'd say the worst moment of the Oscars is when Amy Schumer made fun of Jennifer Lawrence's body @MarkHamill I'd say the worst moment of the Oscars is when Amy Schumer made fun of Jennifer Lawrence's body

frankie @SIDNEYPRESC0TTS why did amy schumer just make a comment about jennifer lawrence's weight like it was nothing why did amy schumer just make a comment about jennifer lawrence's weight like it was nothing https://t.co/2gllUovuS8

bre 🐝 @aantlerqueen jennifer lawrence just had a baby AND came back from a break from the industry because of her struggles. amy schumer’s “joke” was gross and i can’t believe it got approved by multiple people and made it on air jennifer lawrence just had a baby AND came back from a break from the industry because of her struggles. amy schumer’s “joke” was gross and i can’t believe it got approved by multiple people and made it on air

It’s 2022, I thought we had moved away from jokes commenting on women’s bodies ?? Amy schumer’s joke about Jennifer Lawrence gaining weight =It’s 2022, I thought we had moved away from jokes commenting on women’s bodies ?? #Oscars Amy schumer’s joke about Jennifer Lawrence gaining weight = 👎🏻It’s 2022, I thought we had moved away from jokes commenting on women’s bodies ?? #Oscars

What else did Amy Schumer say during the award ceremony?

Aside from Jennifer Lawrence, Schumer also made fun of Leonardo DiCaprio, who also played a pivotal role in Don't Look Up.

“What can I even say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet — for his girlfriends," Amy Schumer said about DiCaprio.

Adding reference for those who did not get it, she said that's because he has always been older than most of her girlfriends.

Perhaps fortunately for the actor, DiCaprio wasn't in the audience to take the jab from Schumer, who opened the show with two other co-hosts.

Jessica Chastain was particularly amused by Schumer's roast of DiCaprio.

In closing, Schumer took aim at director Aaron Sorkin for "Being the Ricardos."

“I mean if you’re Aaron Sorkin, how do you make a movie about the most iconic female comedian, not one laugh? Brilliant. It’s brilliant. It’s like making a biopic about Michael Jordan and just showing the bus trips between games. Amazing.”

For the first time ever, three women hosted the ceremony at the 94th Academy Awards. In 1994, Whoopi Goldberg became the first woman to host the Oscars alone, and she did so well that she returned in 1996 and 1999.

Ellen DeGeneres served as the last female host from 2007 and 2014. Over the last few years, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock, and Jimmy Kimmel have hosted the Oscars.

Edited by Prem Deshpande