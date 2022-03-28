What did Amy Schumer say about Jennifer Lawrence? Oscars 2022 host's comment sparks controversy online 

American comedian Amy Schumer was bashed online for making comments about Jennifer Lawrence's weight at the Oscars.
On March 27, the event, which was hosted by the 40-year-old, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, saw the I Feel Pretty star roast as many people as she could.
She eventually shifted her focus from people to films, specifically targeting the 2021 film Don't Look Up. Schumer then took a dig at Lawrence and her weight gain post the movie.
“I guess Academy Members ‘don’t look up’ reviews. Wait a minute — I loved that movie. Jennifer Lawrence was amazing in it, even though she did gain some weight this year.”
Jennifer Lawrence welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022, which explains much of the weight gain that Amy Schumer was referring to.
Twitterati was not happy when Amy Schumer joked about J-Law's weight, with some even saying that the comedian was body shaming her. Many users also called out people who were posting about the Will Smith-Chris Rock drama and not addressing other parts of the awards function.
What else did Amy Schumer say during the award ceremony?
Aside from Jennifer Lawrence, Schumer also made fun of Leonardo DiCaprio, who also played a pivotal role in Don't Look Up.
“What can I even say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet — for his girlfriends," Amy Schumer said about DiCaprio.
Adding reference for those who did not get it, she said that's because he has always been older than most of her girlfriends.
Perhaps fortunately for the actor, DiCaprio wasn't in the audience to take the jab from Schumer, who opened the show with two other co-hosts.
Jessica Chastain was particularly amused by Schumer's roast of DiCaprio.
In closing, Schumer took aim at director Aaron Sorkin for "Being the Ricardos."
“I mean if you’re Aaron Sorkin, how do you make a movie about the most iconic female comedian, not one laugh? Brilliant. It’s brilliant. It’s like making a biopic about Michael Jordan and just showing the bus trips between games. Amazing.”
For the first time ever, three women hosted the ceremony at the 94th Academy Awards. In 1994, Whoopi Goldberg became the first woman to host the Oscars alone, and she did so well that she returned in 1996 and 1999.
Ellen DeGeneres served as the last female host from 2007 and 2014. Over the last few years, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock, and Jimmy Kimmel have hosted the Oscars.