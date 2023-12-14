"An iconic trio": Fans go wild over the hilarious Stray Kids’ 3RACHA reference to 3HOs in K-actors at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards

On December 14, 2023, fans went wild over the Stray Kids' 3RACHA reference to 3Hos in K-actors, mainly Kim Seon-ho, Suho, and Lee Jun-ho, at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards. The reference was made by the female host, IVE's Jang Won-young, as she was interacting with the three actors at the award ceremony.

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards were held on December 14 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan and broadcast through the South Korean social media platform, Weverse.

The aforementioned award show, which honors artists who have made substantial contributions to the Asian entertainment world, is presented annually by Star News, a South Korean media outlet.

As Jang Won-young made Stray Kids' 3RACHA's reference to the 3HOs in K-actors, fans went wild and could not get enough of it. One fan tweeted with much enthusiasm:

"Crazy somparison": Fans can't get enough of how Stray Kids' 3RACHA is being compared to 3Hos in K-actors

Stray Kids' 3RACHA refers to the team of producers under JYP Entertainment, who made their debut in 2018. The group consists of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, who have different stage names for the team. Bang Chan is called CB97, Changbin is called SPEARB, and Han is referred to as J.ONE.

At the Asia Artist Awards 2023, IVE's Jan, in front of the three South Korean actors, including Kim Seon-ho, Suho, and Lee Jun-ho, made the iconic comparison of 3RACHA from K-pop to the 3HOs in K-actors, as the three actors have "HO" at the end of their names. She stated, "If there is 3RACHA in K-pop, there is 3HO in the K-actor league! Lee Jun-ho, Kim Seon-ho, and Suho! Hello!"

To this, the trio of actors giggled, and the clip soon went viral on social media, where fans could not stop laughing about it and stated that they never imagined such an interesting and hilarious reference and comparison in their dreams.

As the host referred, Lee Jun-ho looked back to giggle with Suho in unison, and even Kim Seon-ho blushed about it. Many fans also stated that they now want the trio to be in a drama together.

Check out how fans are reacting as the host made Stray Kids’ 3RACHA reference to 3HOs in K-actors at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

Meanwhile, the team of producers 3RACHA from Stray Kids also won the Best Creator Award at the Asia Artist Awards 2023. At the time of the award announcement, both Han and Seungmin were heading to the washroom without any thought that they would win the award.

As their names were announced as the winners, both ran back to the members, creating a hilarious atmosphere, and the clip of the scene went viral on social media.

Stray Kids also won the Fabulous Award and Stage of the Year (Daesang) at the Asia Artist Awards 2023.