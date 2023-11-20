Anchorage Walmart Shooting: Search for suspect underway as two people fatally shot outside the Alaska store

Anchorage Police Department has reportedly launched a search for the suspect responsible for the Shooting outside the Anchorage Walmart store that left a man and a woman dead on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Anchorage Daily News, citing the Police Department, said that on Sunday evening, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Dimond Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found a man and woman dead at the scene.

While police did not disclose additional details about the shooting, they described the crime as an isolated incident. They said:

"The circumstances of the incident are under investigation, but officers have cause to believe this is an isolated incident. There have been no arrests at this time, and this is an active investigation."

What we know about the Anchorage Walmart shooting that left two dead

A manhunt is underway for the suspect responsible for the shooting at the Anchorage Walmart parking lot that left two dead. While the identity of the victims was not disclosed, police described them as an adult male and female. In a Facebook post, APD wrote:

“At 5:11 PM on November 19, 2023, Anchorage Police swing shift officers responded to the Dimond Walmart parking lot in response to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a deceased adult female and a deceased adult male. Officers also located a firearm at the scene.”

As police continue to explore the circumstances that led to the shooting, the identity of the suspect is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, Anchorage Daily News, citing Sean Keating, an APD officer and crime scene team leader, reported that a firearm was found on the scene.

Keating added that they are searching for one suspect responsible for the shooting, adding that an arrest has yet to be made. He added they are working with the store to obtain surveillance footage.

“It’s so populated that you think that it’s not a big deal and to have this happen right outside the main entrance is just insane,” Keating said. “We’re already working with Walmart trying to get footage and basically put the scene together.”

The Anchorage Police Department urged anyone with information about the shooting, including videos pertaining to the incident, to call police dispatch at 311 (option 1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0).

Video shows Anchorage Walmart evacuating customers after the shooting

Meanwhile, a video by Anchorage Press on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Anchorage Walmart at Old Seward and Dimond being evacuated after the shooting.

Anchorage Police Department officer Sean Keating told Anchorage Daily News that Walmart was closed for the day after they evacuated the store.