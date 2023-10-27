Who was Joseph Walker? What we know about the victims killed in Lewiston Maine shooting

Joseph Walker, the manager of Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant, was identified as one of the eighteen victims killed in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting. On October 25, 2023, Robert Card, 40, opened fire at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grill in Lewiston, killing eighteen people and injuring three.

Michael Sauschuck, commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety, said that on Wednesday night around 7:15 pm, police descended on Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley on Mollison Way, responding to reports of an active shooter at the scene. Shortly after, police officers received reports of another shooting at Schemengees Bar & Grille on Lincoln Street, located 12 minutes from the bowling alley.

Joseph Walker was one of the 16 victims identified in the mass shooting that left eighteen dead. The others were identified as Tricia Asselin, Ron Morin, Bill Brackett, Tommy Conrad, Bryan MacFarlane, Peyton Brewer Ross, Joshua Seal, Arthur Strout, Bob Violette, Michael Deslauriers II, Jason Walker, Maxx Hathaway, Bill Young, Aaron Young, and Steven Vozzella.

Bryan MacFarlane, Steven Vozzella, Ron Morin, and Bill Brackett were reportedly attending a cornhole event for the deaf community at the restaurant when Robert Card, a trained firearms instructor who police believe is in the Army Reserve out of Saco, walked into the Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant and opened fire.

Joseph Walker died trying to save patrons from Maine shooting suspect

According to multiple reports, Joseph Walker is the son of Leroy Walker, a city council member in Auburn, Maine. The devastated father told TODAY that his son died a hero protecting the patrons at the restaurant.

Leroy Walker, citing State Police, said that Card shot Joseph Walker twice in the stomach after the restaurant manager picked up a butcher knife and tried to approach the gunman to stop him from shooting everyone at the restaurant.

“He tried to go at the gunman to stop him from shooting anybody else. The gunman shot him twice through the stomach.”

A GoFundMe launched by the victim’s stepson described Joseph Walker as a beloved husband, father, grandpa, son, and friend.

In a touching tribute, Joseph Walker's wife, Tracey, also confirmed that her husband was killed in the mass shooting incident while trying to protect the patrons at the restaurant. In a Facebook post, Tracey Walker wrote:

“I will forever hold him close to my heart. For those of you who knew us from the start of our relationship, this man changed my life for the better and would do anything for me, his kids and grandchildren. R.I.P babe till we’re together again.”

A former employee at the restaurant described Walker as “an amazing manager” who always made sure the girls working at the establishment were safe.

“I am so happy I got to spend all this time with you this past year at work and make so many positive memories. I knew as soon as I heard that you wouldn’t have given up without a fight. You are a hero and will live on in our hearts forever.”

As a rattled community continued to mourn the victims of the Maine Lewiston mass shooting, police have yet to apprehend the suspect still at large.