Where was Robert Card found? The suspect in Maine shooting found dead by officials 

Following a two-day manhunt, Robert Card, a 40-year-old Maine shooting suspect responsible for the deaths of 18 people, was reportedly found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lewiston Police Department David St. Pierre said that Robert Card, a trained firearms instructor who enlisted in the army in 2002, was found dead on Friday night at 7:45 p.m. by the dumpster near a recycling plant in Lisbon Falls, Maine. Card, who retired from the army earlier this year, supposedly worked at the recycling plant until he was fired.

In a press conference on Friday, Maine Governor Janet Mills thanked local and state law enforcement for their help in finding Robert Card.

"This discovery is entirely thanks to the hundreds of local, county, state and federal law enforcement members from all over and people from other states as well, people who searched tirelessly to arrive at this moment," Gov. Mills said at the Friday night news conference.

Police are allegedly investigating if Robert Card was targeting a specific person

The suspect’s death comes two days after tragedy descended on the town of Lewiston, Maine, where a gunman identified as Robert Card opened fire at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley on Mollison Way and Schemengees Bar & Grille on Lincoln Street, killing 18 people.

On Wednesday, October 25, police converged on the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley at 7:15 p.m., responding to reports of an active shooter at the scene. Shortly after, police received reports of another shooting carried out by the same shooter at Schemengees Bar & Grille on Lincoln Street, located 12 minutes from the bowling alley.

The suspect then fled the scene, triggering a manhunt. On Thursday, heavily armed police had surrounded Card’s house in Bowdoin, a small college about 35 minutes from Lewiston, but were unable to locate the suspect.

According to CBS on Friday, police announced divers were conducting an underwater search by a boat launch on the Androscoggin River in Lisbon, where Card's vehicle, a white Subaru Outback, was found abandoned on Wednesday. Police said that they also recovered a legally purchased weapon inside the car but did not disclose if the gun was used in the shooting.

Police said that they also found Robert Card’s phone and are currently exploring its contents to gauge a potential motive for the crime. Police sources told CBS News that investigators are looking into whether the suspect was targeting a specific individual believed to be a current or former girlfriend.

While the motive of the bloody rampage is unclear, police revealed that Card recently reported mental health issues, including hearing voices.

What we know about the victims in the Maine Shooting

Meanwhile, authorities identified the 18 people killed in a mass shooting that reportedly included a 14-year-old bowler, the youngest victim in the rampage.

Maine State Police said seven people - six male and one female - died Wednesday night at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and eight males were killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three injured people who were transported to an area hospital died later.

Bill Young, 44, had reportedly taken his 14-year-old son Aaron to play in a youth bowling league at Just-in-Time Recreation, where they both died.

The others were identified as Joseph Walker, Tricia Asselin, Ron Morin, Bill Brackett, Tommy Conrad, Bryan MacFarlane, Peyton Brewer Ross, Joshua Seal, Arthur Strout, Bob Violette, Michael Deslauriers II, Jason Walker, Maxx Hathaway and Steven Vozzella.