"And bring along metal detector" — Internet chuckles at vlogger's beach hacks which include burying her iPhone in the sand

Content creator and vlogger Lena Boston shared a video on her Instagram account (@lena.bostonn) on Saturday, March 22, 2025, showcasing beach vacation tips. The video quickly amassed more than 115 million views and has been liked over 3 million times since it was shared.

In the video, the vlogger shared several other tips, which she claimed were shown to her by a lifeguard. From showing a useful method to spread a beach towel to securing it well, the content creator covered it all.

One of the most viral tips in the video included the vlogger placing her cellphone and other valuable belongings in a ziplock bag. She then buried the bag in the sand along with the iPhone inside. After burying the bag, the towel was then placed over it. This tip gained massive attention, with viewers sharing their responses to the hack.

"And bring along metal detector," an user commented

A netizen commented on the beach hack video (Photo via Instagram/@lena.bostonn)

A lot of other responses have flooded the post's comment section. While some shared funny remarks, others claimed that they would definitely forget the spot if they buried their cell phone and other valuables. Here are a few of the reactions found:

Some comments on the beach hack video, (Photo via Instagram/@lena.bostonn)

More comments on the beach hack video, (Photo via Instagram/@lena.bostonn)

The vlogger had shared a lot of other hack videos on Instagram

Apart from the tip about burying her iPhone, the content creator shared many other hacks in the viral video. It began with her showing an effective way to spread a towel on the sand. She folded the corners and placed sand underneath to keep the towel from moving.

Another tip involved using band-aids to secure the input-output ports of the cellphone, possibly to keep moisture away. She also used a brush-like object to remove the sand sticking to her feet.

Later in the viral video, she took a polythene bag, filled it with seawater, and moved away from the shoreline. She then dipped her feet in the water-filled bag before using her slippers, removing excess sand.

The vlogger's Instagram account features similar videos, including travel hacks and parenting tips. Her latest video, posted on March 31, showcased hacks that could be useful for first-time mothers. In the post, she demonstrated what to do if a pair of Crocs is too small for the baby.

In the hack, she put two ziplock bags filled with water in the Crocs before putting them into the freezer. Once the water froze and expanded, the Crocs apparently became more spacious after the frozen ziplock bags were removed. In the end, she even decorated the straps of the Crocs with scrunchies. Many netizens commented under the post, claiming that the hack actually worked.

Lena Boston, the creator, has more than 75K followers on her Instagram account. To date, she has posted more than 250 times.

