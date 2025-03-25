"Jackson Wang is the standard!" — Fans react to GOT7 rapper's chivalrous attitude towards vlogger Ria while filming new content

GOT7's Jackson Wang collaborated with food vlogger Ria SW in Jakarta, Indonesia. The YouTube video was released on March 21, 2025, and the K-pop idol's courteous demeanor was lauded by viewers, reinforcing his reputation as a gentleman.

The duo was spotted filming content together in the bustling district of Blok M, a locale famed for its vibrant street food scene. In the footage that has since circulated widely on social media platforms, Wang is observed engaging in a series of considerate actions towards Ria.

He is seen attentively opening doors for her, helping with her seatbelt, helping her get out of the car by supporting her hand, and ensuring her comfort amid the crowded streets. The artist is also seen maintaining a respectful and protective presence throughout the video.

Fans have long appreciated his consistent gentlemanly behavior on and off stage. For example, when he was at his MAGIC MAN World Tour in Kuala Lumpur, he invited a fan onstage, and as a thoughtful act, offered the fan his own jacket for comfort. These types of actions have gained him many followers, while also raising the bar for behavior in entertainment.

Meanwhile, snippets from food vlogger Ria SW's YouTube video went viral on X. Admirers echoed a sole sentiment that Jackson Wang is the "standard."

"Jackson Wang is the standard!" one fan wrote on X.

Several fans discussed that the GOT7 member was the epitome of a "green flag" and wished that they all could find a respectful and caring partner like him.

"May this kind of man find me Or if it’s him, even better," a fan wrote.

"I would immediately ask 'what are we,'" another fan remarked.

"@JacksonWang852 is THE greenest green flag that has ever green flagged. Period. The end," another fan added.

Others said that Ria was living the "dream of the dreams" as she got to meet Wang and spend time with him.

"Girl win the dream of dreams. Now I think she can’t have a man in her life after having Jackson for a day," a fan reacted.

"After seeing this vid and if Jackson says he wants to get married by 35 and he’s 31 now, I need my heart to start getting ready NOW for that day hahaha!" another fan commented.

"We can only dream," another fan said.

Jackson Wang releases his solo single following GOT7's group comeback

Jackson Wang released High Alone on February 13, 2025. This single serves as the inaugural track from his forthcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2. The track delves into themes of solitude and introspection. The accompanying music video further presents haunting visuals mirroring how artists are being treated as a tool and sport for the audience's entertainment.

Simultaneously, GOT7, comprising members Mark Tuan, Jay B, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, marked their return to the music scene after a three-year hiatus with the release of their EP, Winter Heptagon. It was released in January 2025.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Jackson Wang's MAGIC MAN 2, which marks the sequel to his solo album with the same title.

