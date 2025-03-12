"What killed me internally was not the money" — Jackson Wang gets candid about facing betrayal and struggles in Eric Nam's talk show

On March 11, 2025, in a candid conversation on Eric Nam's Daebak Show, Jackson Wang, from the K-pop group GOT7, opened up about the challenges he faced in the entertainment industry. The discussion delved deep into themes of betrayal, mental health struggles, and the isolating nature of fame.

Jackson Wang's journey in the entertainment world has been marked by success, but beneath this lies a narrative of personal battles. During the interview, Jackson reflected on a period when he felt trapped in a monotonous cycle, which led to feelings of emptiness and isolation.

He revealed feeling betrayed and "emotionally" ruined, stating:

“I went through this betrayal. What killed me internally was not the money or anything; it was emotionally. If I lost something physically, I can work my a*s off and earn it back again, try my best to earn it back again. But emotionally, what has been done can’t be undone.”

The segment echoed his 2022 interview with Eric Nam, where the GOT7 rapper stated that he spent weeks drinking alone to the point where he could hardly breathe.

On March 11, during his latest interview, the HIGH ALONE rapper-singer also revealed that he experienced a year-long depression and his journey of overcoming it. He stated:

"So, it took me an entire year of depression and all that s*** to get back to who I am now. Everyone has that version of them, you know?"

Thematic tapestry of Jackson Wang's MAGIC MAN album and HIGH ALONE music video

Jackson Wang released his sophomore album, MAGIC MAN, on September 9, 2022. The inception of MAGIC MAN traces back to the spring of 2020, a period during which Jackson grappled with personal challenges.

Experiencing feelings of being lost and questioning his identity and purpose, he underwent a mental breakdown between 2020 and 2021. Wang revealed the same in Eric Nam's 2022 interview and the latest interview.

This phase led Jackson Wang to a pivotal decision: to shed his former self and embark on a journey toward authenticity. This transformative experience became the bedrock upon which MAGIC MAN was crafted. The album delves into themes of temptation, chaos, and madness.

The album's opening track Blow is reminiscent of 90s rock and delves into the intoxication of a forbidden love and the danger of succumbing to temptation.

Tracks such as Cruel, Drive It Like You Stole It, and Champagne Cool critiques the entertainment industry's facade, using champagne as a metaphor for its murky reality.

Meanwhile, Go Ghost addresses toxic relationships and the courage required to prioritize one's well-being. Come Alive and Just Like Magic discuss the transformative power of love and self-belief. All The Way, Dopamine, and Blue talk about the yearning to be finally happy and at peace.

On February 12, 2025, Jackson Wang dropped his latest single HIGH ALONE. The music video (MV) touches on the themes of isolation and struggling with fame. The MV highlights how an artist is treated as a medium of entertainment for the audience.

The video shows Jackson Wang inside a glass box filled with water as the audience watch him closely. Although he struggles frantically to get out of the water and save his life, the production crew, the spectators, and even his agency do not care as the show must go on.

Jackson Wang announced to release MAGIC MAN 2 some time in 2025, which will be an extension of his previous album.

