"Bi king!" - Fans hail as Jackson Wang says 'No Girlfriend, No Boyfriend' when asked about his relationship status

GOT7's Jackson Wang has sparked a frenzy online after a recent appearance on YouTuber IShowSpeed's live stream. During his recent IRL stream in China, YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known as IShowSpeed, met with GOT7's Jackson Wang. The two met on March 24, 2025, where they spent time playing tennis and sharing a traditional Chinese hotpot meal.

Ad

During their candid conversation over dinner, the topic of relationships came up. IShowSpeed asked Jackson if he was dating anyone. Laughing off the question, Jackson responded:

"No girlfriend, no boyfriend."

As Darren pressed further, Jackson clarified, "Just work, just work."

The brief mention of "boyfriend" quickly caught the attention of viewers. Many noted Jackson's casual and straightforward response, leading to various interpretations about his personal life. Social media erupted with reactions, with one fan calling him:

Ad

Trending

"BI KING! When asked if he had a girlfriend, Jackson Wang from #GOT7 said: “No girlfriend, no boyfriend.”"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The fact that speed didn’t mention boyfriend at all. Jackson literally said it himself that he got no boyfriend. And when speed was like “boyfriend?” Jackson STILL DIDN’T flinch oh," wrote one netizen.

"said with such simplicity and tranquility my goodness how beautiful they are finally waking up," mentioned another netizen.

"Didn't think I could love Jackson more @krishajinctzen_ but here we are. The Roommate is still fresh in my eyeballs despite it being 11 years ago,"shared an X user.

Ad

"Normalize asking ppl (if you have to ask..) if they have a partner," said this fan.

Following the stream, fans took to social media to share their reactions to Jackson's response. Many praised his calm and casual attitude, while others reflected on his past statements about gender and relationships.

"Every once in a while jackson does/says something extremely bisexual and everyone gags but he never addresses it and i really fw that. Keep them on their toes," shared this fan.

Ad

"Man just causual came out (the closet was made of glass) I mean as it should be honestly. Want sexuality for LGBTQIA to be normalised and said like this, just like heterosexuals. No big deal, it's normal :)," wrote an individual on X.

"The fact some of y'all still act surprised when this is the 900th time Jackson said that gender doesn't matter to him," said this fan.

Ad

"First Lara coming out, now Jackson being unbothered as always about gender again.... Is the world.... Healing???" added this person on X.

Ad

Jackson Wang teases new single GBAD, confirms India visit for a special collaboration in May 2025

Throughout the dinner, Jackson Wang guided Darren, aka IShowSpeed, through the process of enjoying the meal and acted as an interpreter between him and the restaurant staff. Toward the end of their meeting, Darren invited Jackson to visit him in Miami, sharing that he owns a house there.

Ad

On the music front, in February 2025, he released a new single titled High Alone, the first track from his upcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2. The track, focusing on themes of loneliness and self-reflection, serves as the first release from his upcoming album. The album continues the narrative from his 2022 release, MAGIC MAN.

Jackson Wang first released MAGIC MAN on September 9, 2022. The album garnered critical acclaim and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. Jackson confirmed that the second installment will be released later in 2025.

Ad

Building anticipation for the album, Jackson recently teased his next single, GBAD, which will be released on March 28, his birthday. The teaser featured Jackson emerging from the hollow chest of a human figure, offering a glimpse into the concept's possible tone.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, Jackson Wang captioned it, "Life is fking great," hinting at a possible shift in mood from the introspective High Alone. Meanwhile, Jackson Wang is also set to visit India in May 2025 for a special collaboration with an Indian artist whose identity is yet to be revealed. The collaboration has already garnered attention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback