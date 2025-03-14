"Raising standards as always"- Fans laud GOT7's Jackson for his thoughtful approach to parenting and family aspirations

On March 12, 2025, GOT7’s Jackson Wang appeared on Indonesian actress Nagita Slavina Mariana Tengker’s YouTube channel, @RansEntertainment. The lifestyle vlog-style video featured a casual conversation, where the idol opened up about family, marriage, and his thoughts on parenthood.

One particular segment caught fans' attention when the host, discussing her children, asked the idol if he wanted kids. He responded,

"I really want to, but it depends on my wife now."

When she followed up by asking if he had a wife, he clarified,

"Future wife. I don't know, but there must be a wife [somewhere]. It's out there already."

Jackson Wang’s approach to love and marriage left fans admiring his mindset. It sparked excitement among fans, who praised his perspective. One fan commented on X,

"Jackson raising standards as always."

Many others on X continued responding with the same sentiment.

"JACKSON PLEASE YOU CANT KEEP DOING THIS. YOU CANT KEEP RAISING MY STANDARDS OF MEN I WILL DIE ALONE," said another fan.

"He is the most green flag person i have ever seen, still taking care of his parents, and also even though its bare minimum, this???? omg whoever marry him in the future i envy u," wrote one netizen.

"Jackson Wang and his hypothetical future wife A member ending saga. He's so. Please someone love him the way he deserves," read a comment on X.

"He is such a good man. Even if he wants a child, his wife makes the choice. He did an interview like this last time, and when the host asked why his wife would choose, he said that he knows how difficult childbirth is for a woman and how it affects her health, so even if he wants to, it's not his choice... He's truly a rare man in this day and age," shared this fan.

Later in the conversation, Jackson delved deeper into his perspective on parenting. When asked about his approach to raising children, he shared,

"I don't know, I have no idea, but as I expect, maybe... before 18, I'll try being the best, you know, parent that I can. But after 18, I think I'll just be best friends with them. I think that's what I'm hoping, I don't know."

Jackson Wang further explained his desire to have children earlier in life, saying,

"I want kids earlier, that's why, because I want to see them longer. I just want to see them longer, you know? Imagine if they turn 18, 19, I want to be able to drink with them, party with them, do sports with them. I don't want a heart attack... you know?"

Fans were particularly touched by his wish to forge such a bond with his future children, balancing responsibility with friendship. His words seemed to resonate deeply with fans, earning the idol praise for his sincere perspective.

"He wants to be a cool dad like his dad thats so cool," mentioned one individual on X.

"He's going to be the most amazing father in the world," said one comment.

"Jackson there are 60 YEAR OLDS that play sports and do push ups. PLEASE!" joked a fan.

"I WANT THIS MAN TO BE THE FATHER OF MY CHILDREN URGENTLY," added this netizen.

Jackson Wang opens up about family and his deep-rooted commitment to staying close to them

During a heartfelt conversation with Indonesian actress Nagita Slavina on her YouTube channel, Wang provided a rare insight into his family values. The GOT7 member revealed that he still lived with his parents, explaining that he wished to be by their side as much as possible as they aged.

Jackson also spoke candidly about the changes he noticed in his parents over time. He described how his mother, once a figure of strength, now sometimes exhibited childlike tendencies, while his father still made an effort to present himself as strong. Witnessing these transformations made Jackson Wang realize how crucial it was to treasure every moment spent with them, as he shared,

"I cannot look at them live by themselves... Whenever I go back, I see these small changes in them. My mom seems more and more like a little girl, and then my dad... he wants to show me and my brother that he still has it. I see that," he shared.

He also reflected on how one’s perception of parents evolves as one grows up.

"When you're growing up, you think your mom and dad are like the big birds with wings, you know? Not anymore," Jackson Wang shared.

Wang also shared fond memories of his older brother, who helped raise him while their parents were busy working. He remembered how his brother took care of him, even changing his diapers as if he were his child. The GOT7 member shared that this deep connection with his brother shaped Jackson’s views on relationships and the future he wanted to create.

Fans lauded his heartfelt words, praising his emotional intelligence and unwavering commitment to family. Many admired how he continues to set an example, not just as an artist but as someone who prioritizes love, respect, and quality time with those who matter most.

In his musical career, Jackson Wang released a new song called High Alone in February 2025, which is the first single from his upcoming album titled MAGIC MAN 2. The song focuses on feelings of being alone and deep reflection, building on the story from his previous album, Magic Man, released in 2022.

With the full album coming out later in 2025, there’s a lot of excitement among fans, especially since Magic Man was well-received and made it to No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

