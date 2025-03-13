"He's such a family man"— Fans admire GOT7's Jackson Wang as he talks about still living with his parents as they grow older

GOT7’s Jackson Wang recently appeared on RANS Entertainment, an Indonesian YouTube channel, where he opened up about his deep commitment to his family. During a casual conversation with host Nagita Slavina, he revealed that he still lives with his parents because he wants to spend as much time as possible with them as they age. His heartfelt explanation resonated with fans, who praised him for his emotional intelligence and strong family values.

Jackson shared that, as he and his brother have grown older, he has noticed changes in his parents. He described how his mother, once a figure of strength, now sometimes seems like a child, while his father tries to demonstrate that he is still strong. Witnessing these changes made Jackson realize the importance of cherishing the time he has with them—

"Because I cannot look at them, live by themselves. Because, you know, sometimes whenever I go back, I see my mom and dad. Now that my brother is almost 40, I'm 31, I don't know why, like there are times my mom started to become more and more little girl. And then my dad wants, like slowly becoming more, he wants to show me and my brother he still has it. , I'm like, I see that, you know?

He added that while growing up, parents always seem larger than life, but over time, one begins to see them differently, which is why he chooses to stay close.

"Because when you grow up, you think your mom and dad is always the big bird with the wing, you know? Not anymore..," he added.

Fans were deeply moved by his words, admiring his devotion to his family. They turned to social media to commend the singer for putting his family first. An X user, @sleepy_nuk, said,

"Aww he's such a family man."

Others also took to social media to express how uncommon it is to see a celebrity openly prioritize family despite a busy career.

"i always liked jackson, he’s truly such a nice guy," a fan commented.

"4 years ago, Jackson said he wanted to move back and live with his parents and spend more time with them. And he did," another user wrote.

"Jackson's emotional intelligence is so fu**ing sexy bro," an X user remarked.

"He's ao busy I think he's not at home most days. Realizing your parents are old is kinda hard," another person mentioned.

His actions led fans to give him nicknames like "green flag" and "marriageable," symbolizing someone who sets high standards in how they treat others.

"He's the greenest flag of the all the green flags on Earth," an X user wrote.

"One of the rarest greenest green flag out there," a netizen added.

"It really bothers me that this man isn't married yet, like he is so marriageable," another fan remarked.

More from the show and Jackson Wang on future plans and parenthood

During the interview, Jackson also spoke about his older brother, who took care of him as a child while their parents worked. He fondly recalled how his brother even changed his diapers, treating him like his own baby. This close bond with his family has shaped his views on relationships and the kind of future he envisions.

When asked if he plans to have children, Jackson said he would love to, but ultimately, the decision would rest with his future wife. He expressed concern about the challenges of childbirth and emphasized that if she wanted kids, he would be fully supportive. However, if she didn't, he would respect her choice.

He also shared that he hopes to be an active father, envisioning himself drinking, partying, and playing sports with his children as they grow up.

On the work front, in February 2025, he released High Alone, the first single from his upcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2. The song, which delves into themes of solitude and introspection, continues the storytelling he began with his 2022 album Magic Man.

His upcoming album is expected to be released later this year, following the success of Magic Man, which debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200.

