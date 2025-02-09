On February 9, 2025, GOT7 member and soloist Jackson Wang took to Instagram to drop the first-ever teaser for his highly-anticipated album Magic Man 2. The singer shared a black or blank photo with the following caption across his social media channels:

"If you want truth, imma drop it now. #MAGICMAN2."

Fans took to social media to showcase their excitement for the upcoming album by the Pretty Please singer. From disbelief to surprise, the fans showcased a range of emotions upon the teaser announcement. Here's what one X user wrote:

"If this is a dream, don't wake me up.."

"What???? Omgggg!!!!! On V day night??? Wow!!!! Yeay freaking husband material," a fan replied.

"OMG THATS SO NEAR?????" another fan wrote.

"Wait cus for some reason I thought we wouldn’t get magicMan 2 until like the middle or end of the year… it’s looking like he’s gunna release it sooner IM SOOO EXCITED!!!!!!" another fan commented.

Many fans shared that they're looking forward to Jackson's forthcoming work. Some of the comments read:

"MagicMan is coming soon, please wait for the impact. the reason is too handsome," a user replied.

“The wait is over.” The magic awakens once again…Jackson Wang’s Magic Man is back—stronger than ever. Stay tuned," a fan commented.

"idk if i’m gonna survive from #magicman2 because the first one was totally fire 🔥😩jackson only releases bangers and here i am, a sucker for more music like drop ‘em all soon pls," another fan replied.

All you need to know about Jackson Wang's Magic Man 2

Jackson Wang performs on stage during the Magic Man world tour concert at Arena Ciudad de México on May 25, 2023. (Image via Getty)

Jackson Wang has been mentioning his upcoming album Magic Man 2 for quite some time now. Following the short teaser on his Instagram, a Jackson Wang-update account reportedly announced a schedule for a new song on the Chinese social media app, Weibo. A rough translation of the song release schedule immediately went viral in online communities.

According to the viral schedule, a teaser will be launched on Weibo on February 9 and a video teaser will be unveiled on February 11. The song will be released on February 13 at midnight, across all music-streaming platforms. Two behind-the-scenes clips will be shared on February 14 and 15 whereas a full behind-the-scenes video will be unveiled on February 28, 2025.

A few hours before dropping a teaser for Magic Man 2, Jackson also wrote on X:

"Am I the one u know or I know."

Fans speculate that that the post could also be a premonition for the upcoming album by the singer.

Magic Man 2 is a sequel to Jackson Wang's second studio album Magic Man, which was released in September 2022. The album contained hit tracks like Cruel, Blow, Dopamine, and LMLY. Following the album's release, the singer embarked on a world tour to promote the album. He also made his concert debut in India during Lollapalooza, held in January 2023.

He was recently seen active alongside his fellow GOT7 members promoting their latest comeback album Winter Heptagon. The septet also hosted a concert event post the album's release to meet with their fans. The interactions and monologues from the concert went viral in the online communities.

