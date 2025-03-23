Netizens have reacted to the social media giant Twitter (now known as X) turning 19 years old. The social networking conglomerate was created on March 21, 2006, by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. The website was officially launched in July of that year.

Twitter was quick to establish itself as one of the leading infotainment platforms on the internet. By 2012, it had amassed over 100 million users who were composing 340 million tweets daily. In a 2020 report, it was also estimated that almost 15% of all accounts (48 million accounts) on the site were run by internet bots rather than humans.

At present, the platform is owned by X Corp, which was established in March 2023 following the October 2022 acquisition of Twitter by the multi-billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk. The platform's 19th birthday was celebrated by several X handles like @PopCrave, with users commenting on the same. Among them, one X user claimed that Elon Musk had worsened the platform.

"And then Elon came along and ruined IT," they wrote on X.

Several netizens also opened up about their favorite moments on the platform.

"19 years! Wow, time flies. My favorite moment? Definitely when #BlackTwitter broke the internet during major events - it’s like a whole vibe!" commented a user.

"Happy 19 years to twitter/x my favorite moment is getting noticed by the mariah carey," wrote another.

"19 years of Twitter means 19 years of iconic moments, but nothing beats the time a celebrity accidentally tweeted their password," quipped a netizen.

"Happy 19th anniversary, X—here’s to transforming the global conversation, one tweet at a time!" announced a user.

"Witnessing global unity during crises, viral acts of kindness, and hilarious memes—Twitter’s magic lies in its ability to connect instantly," wrote a fan.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"This is a wonderful platform I appreciate Elon Musk. I'm Thankful," a user raved.

"Turning 19 is a wild milestone—hard to believe it’s been that long since it started stirring the pot. My favorite moment? Probably when the blue-check chaos hit peak insanity during the 2022 verification overhaul. Watching parody accounts outmaneuver the “official” tags was a masterclass in digital anarchy—proof the platform’s still got teeth, even if it’s a mess half the time. What’s yours?" recalled a netizen.

"Nineteen years in, X remains the wildest town square on the internet. From breaking news to viral chaos, it’s where culture moves in real time and legends are born in 280 characters. Love it or hate it, no other feed captures the world this raw," inferred a user on X.

At present, Linda Yaccarino is the CEO of Twitter/X. She took over from Elon Musk on June 5, 2023, with the latter remaining as the chairman and the Chief Technological Officer.

Twitter's iconic bird logo sold for almost $35,000

Blue Bird logo (image via Getty)

On Saturday, March 22, Twitter's iconic blue bird logo was removed from its former headquarters at San Fransisco and sold for nearly $35k according to a Mint report of March 2025. The logo was officially decommissioned when Elon Musk took over the social media conglomerate and rebranded it to X.

As per another report by the Associated Press, RR Auction revealed that the sign weighed 254 kg and measured 12 feet by 9 feet. It was sold to an anonymous buyer for $34,375.

Tech items with historical significance often sell for a fortune in auctions. For instance, a first-generation sealed package of a 4 gb iPhone was sold for $87,514, while an Apple-1 computer with its accessories sold for $375,000. An original Apple Computer Co. cheque signed by the founder and ex-CEO Steve Jobs went for $112,054 in an auction, as reported by Mint.

In other news, Mint noted that Bloomberg has recently reported that X is in talks to raise money from investors at a $44 billion valuation. It was bought in 2022 for the same price by Elon Musk.

