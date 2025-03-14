Is Grimes’ tweet about Elon Musk real? Viral post debunked as netizens react to wild claim

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes began trending recently after her alleged X post about former partner Elon Musk circulated online. Dated March 9, 2025, with over 694,000 views, the tweet read as follows:

"S*xuality and kinks are simply different for everyone. Many Fortune 500 CEOs enjoy being p*gged. It shouldn't change your opinion of them. Some even record it."

It added:

"Even if those videos were to leak, seeing a successful automaker or social media owner being ruthlessly destroyed shouldn't be the end of his career, and that person definitely shouldn't be mad at his ex because it was her video that got uploaded."

While Elon Musk wasn't mentioned in the alleged post, netizens connected the dots. Meanwhile, the post was reshared several times, including by X user @onlystuffilike on March 13, 2025, with the caption, "Whaaat?! Lol," which earned over 6.3 million views and went viral across the platform.

The viral fake tweet about Grimes and Musk. (Image via X)

However, the now-viral post has turned out to be fake. Grimes did not make any such post about her ex. In fact, she clarified the same under the comment section of @onlystuffilike's post.

"PLEASE STOP FRAMING ME. I did laugh tho," she wrote.

The post creator replied, "Big fan… sorry bout all this lol… 2am post that got away from me…" with a Squeee!!!! GIF, further debunking the alleged tweet, which was seemingly meant for parody and virality. Regardless, the internet has been having wild reactions to the fabricated post.

“No. No way. No f**king way. I don’t want to see this video, but for science, let me know when it drops,” a person wrote.

“What did I just read and where can I obtain eye bleach?” another person wrote.

“Lololol I choose to believe this is real and I don't care that I just went neck deep down her feed and didn't see it, I still choose to believe this is real. It's just too good,” a user wrote.

Others continued to chime in.

“This is gonna get weird really fast,” a netizen wrote.

“Explains a lot tbh,” another netizen wrote.

Elon Musk hasn’t responded to the fake post, yet.

A similar claim about Grimes and Elon Musk emerged in 2022

In April 2022, a fake news story claiming Elon Musk reportedly got "p*gged" by his ex-partner Grimes went viral on X. According to Knowyourmeme, it originated from the account @DoctorP*nisB**b. It amassed over 68,500 likes and nearly 7,000 retweets.

Elon Musk was falsely claimed to be p*gged by ex-girlfriend Grimes in 2022. (Image via X)

The fabricated post, which was seemingly made for the purpose of satire and sensationalism, took the form of fake screenshots of headlines from prominent media handles, such as CBS News, which read, "Elon Musk Describes Self As 'New Breed' of Heteros*xual—What That Means."

Many netizens took the rumor seriously at the time, while others dismissed it. Around the same time, the tech magnate became X's owner and largest shareholder.

In brief, exploring the timeline of Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship

Grimes and Elon Musk began dating in 2018 after discovering that they made the same pun on the social media platform X related to Rococo and Roko's basilisk. After dating for two years, they became parents to their son, X Æ A-Xii, or simply X, in May 2020. The following year, the couple welcomed a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogacy.

In September 2021, Elon and Grimes announced their semi-separation while maintaining an on-and-off relationship. In September 2023, it was reported they welcomed another son, Techno Mechanicus. The Canadian musician sued the Tesla CEO that same month in a California court over parental rights.

When Elon Musk faced criticism for reportedly making a N*zi hand gesture during Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, Grimes took to X and denounced the "far alt-right." The following month, she condemned Musk for taking their eldest child, X, to the Oval Office after photos went viral, stating that X should not be in "public."

In another now-removed post series, she also asked for her ex's help with their "child's medical crisis." However, it remains unclear which one of the three kids needed the alleged care.

