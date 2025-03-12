Are Xeno frogs real or fake? Viral images debunked

Facebook user Rose Aguilar took to the Frogspotting Facebook group to share images of a Xeno frog, sparking interest in whether the species exists in reality. Despite the social media post going viral, it is important to note that this frog is not real. The images that have captured the internet’s attention were created by an artist.

On March 7, the platform user shared images of the Xeno frog, which appeared to have an elongated head and body. Its eyes and other parts of its body did not appear visible. However, netizens could clearly distinguish the limbs and tail from the rest of the body. The Facebook user wrote in the caption of the since deleted social media post:

“I thought everyone here would appreciate some xenofrogs.”

Facebook post sets off Xeno frog discussion online (Image via Facebook)

The Facebook post went viral by amassing nearly 130,000 reactions and over 11,000 shares.

As many continue to interact with the social media post, it is worth noting that Xeno frogs are not real. The images attached by the Facebook user were created by artist Li Changchun, as per Facebook user Carly Trautwein. Reddit user u/Few_Simple9049 claimed on the r/LV426 subreddit that the sculpture was created in 2018.

The artist creates sculptures that are often real-life depictions of cryptids. He likely drew inspiration from Xenomorphs while creating the Xeno frog sculptures.

More about the Xenomorph as Xeno frog sculpture goes viral online

As per Fandom, the Xenomorph, which is also called the Xenomorph XX121, is an extraterrestrial endoparasitoid that was created by netizens. The website claimed that the creature boasts a height of 7.5 feet to 9 feet and weighs roughly 400 to 600 pounds, with a long, muscular tail and a large, curved, oblong head.

They are oftentimes not just green but also black, gray, blue, and bronze.

The website claimed that the Xenomorph is a deadly creature that derives its birth from a host organism. They reportedly learn relatively quickly and gather information. They reportedly show little emotion. However, they are not completely devoid of fear. They are reportedly afraid of fires and communicate through shrieks and screams when attacked. The website stated that the carnivorous animals:

“Display predatory behavior towards any living life-forms, usually using stealth tactics to ambush its prey.”

One of the strongest Xenomorphs is reportedly the Queen of the species, which is reportedly twice as large as regular Xenomorphs. They reportedly surpass the height of 40 metres occasionally and also possess superior strength, speed and intelligence.

The website also claimed that Xenomorphs have been seen in the Aliens movies like Alien vs. Predator: War, Alien: River of Pain, Alien: Invasion and Alien: Isolation, among others.

Hence, it is safe to say that a Xeno frog does not exist in reality.

Meanwhile, Newsweek reported that Alien: Earth fans can expect Xenomorphs to be present in the upcoming series. At the recent SXSW event held in Texas, the series put up an installation called The Wreckage which included the extraterrestrial creature climbing through the spaceship’s tunnels as attendees could watch on.

Although the FX production did not confirm that the creatures will be part of the television show, netizens took to the internet to express excitement over the possibility.

