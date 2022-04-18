×
What is the ‘Crazy Frog Dead’ trend on Twitter? Slew of memes take over Twitter as CGI character declared dead

The Crazy Frog is alive and well (Image via @thecrazyfrogofficial/Instagram)
The Crazy Frog is alive and well (Image via @thecrazyfrogofficial/Instagram)
Esha Singh
ANALYST
Modified Apr 18, 2022 05:28 PM IST
Feature

Twitter users were recently told about the sudden demise of the Crazy Frog, which gave birth to the "Crazy Frog Dead" trend. The news was found to be fake, but that didn't dull out the spree of memes surfacing from the trend.

Crazy Frog, also known as The Annoying Thing, was created by Erik Wernquist in 2003. The character gained popularity after a music video called Axel F went viral. The craze of the song reached a point where everyone could recognize its iconic "ting ting."

The track is still the creator's most popular video on YouTube, with over 3 billion views.

The "Crazy Frog Dead" rumor was spread by a Twitter fan page

The animated frog has numerous fan pages and accounts that update fans and followers with current news related to the Crazy Frog. Whether it is related to a new video or some make-believe story, one can find it on these fan page accounts.

Similarly, a fan page with the user ID, @CrazyFrogInfo tweeted about the frog's death. The tweet, which received over 360k likes and over 40k retweets, said:

“Crazy Frog has died.”

The page also posted that it will update with further news related to the apparent death, and commented:

“Will follow up with updates if/when I get confirmation.”

The post claiming the frog's death went viral and received a massive response from Twitter users.

It didn't take long for the rumor to reach the original Crazy Frog's Twitter account that commented, "I don’t think so," on the @CrazyFrogInfo's tweet, thus ending the rumor. However, the "Crazy Frog Dead" trend had already spread like fire on the platform.

Netizens had a blast creating memes about the "Crazy Frog Dead" trend

The tweet brought back a surge of activity among Crazy Frog fans, who decided to fill Twitter with memes. Most of the memes were related to the character's (fake) demise and resurrection.

Many compared the "Crazy Frog Dead" trend to Christ's resurrection due to the timing of the meme, since Easter is celebrated to commemorate Jesus' return from death. People celebrated the holiday on April 17, 2022.

Another prominent religious figure came back from the dead this weekend, will Crazy Frog do it too?? https://t.co/t2tJC2G0z9
3 days later crazy frog rised from the dead
@ToyBonnieSFM @OuterGoose3210 @ViveHimself @TrueCrazyFrog @CrazyFrogInfo Today is the day we celebrate Crazy Frog being risen from the dead. A reason for the season, might I add. Dont know who this jesus you speak of. Pretty insensitive to praise a man on Crazy Frogs holiday. May god smite you for your sins.
@TrueCrazyFrog @CrazyFrogInfo THE RESURRECTION OF THE HOLY FROG

Some were not only shocked but also incredibly sad upon hearing the news.

@CrazyFrogInfo He can’t be deadAnyone but our lord and savvier Crazy FrogNooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
@BlovBritish crazy frog, is dead?! https://t.co/1RhhkORF1L
@CrazyFrogInfo if crazy frog dead, how jesus alive?? x https://t.co/4Q0UXsxV8k
me when crazy frog is dead https://t.co/yxphbjwKOn

A few made-up interesting stories about the demise and resurgence of the character.

@CommanderShiki yeah he was just arrested by INTERPOL, it is okay. Crazy frog was just lying about being dead. Don't know why.
@TrueCrazyFrog @CrazyFrogInfo That’s crazy! He’s back from the dead guys watch out 💀

Twitter users later realized that this was not the first time the Crazy Frog was presumed dead. The same account made a similar claim back in another tweet from June 22, 2021.

Thankfully, Crazy Frog is alive (even though it's in animation), and will hopefully create new music for its fans.

Edited by Khushi Singh

