What is the ‘Frog In My Hand’ trend on TikTok? Prank to play on partner goes viral

TikTokers have joined the bandwagon of fun with the latest Frog In My Hand or Flea In My Hand prank. This simple and harmless trend is going viral quite fast. Users are tricking their partners into focusing on an imaginary frog or a flea in their hand.

After the prank went viral, more and more people are flocking to the Frog In My Hand trend. Since it doesn’t require one to do much or use any props, almost everyone on TikTok is trying it out.

TikTok is not the only platform – the prank is going viral on YouTube Shorts as well. People taking part in the trend even took to Twitter to share their partners’ reactions.

Some are even changing some details here and there to make it a bit different but fun, nonetheless. The aimed joke in the trend is quite childish and silly, but the varied final expressions everyone is letting out after realizing the joke are quite amusing.

The Frog In My Hand trend uses hand gestures

For the trend, one person tells their partner that they have a small frog in their hand and that it would do three backflips. Although their partners make a face at the silliness, they play along. Some of the pranksters even move their eyes up and down to make it look convincing.

After this, they pretend to take off the frog's coat/jacket as it is sweating from all the jumping. They ask their partner to hold the jacket and make a gesture of holding something that they pass on to their partner. Next, they make their imaginary tiny frog jump three more times.

After this, they ask their partners if they really believed that there was a frog in their hand, and when the latter says no, they ask something like:

“Then why are you holding its jacket?”

The prank is thus successful.

The humor lies in the fact that their partners unconsciously hold on to the jacket, even when they know the frog is not real. In some of the videos, when the partner is asked why they did so, some innocently say:

“Because you told me to.”

However, the joke is spoilt if they say "yes" to believing that there is a tiny frog.

While some people say that they have a frog in their hand, others say that they either have a flea or a cricket. Others are even going ahead and using a voice modifier to distort their voice into a funny one which only adds to the laughter.

Several people are indulging in the trend, including influencers and famous personalities. In fact, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Instagram star Sheena Melwani jumped on the trend.

While some are pulling the Frog In My Hand prank on their partners, others are pranking their friends or family members.

Twitter reactions to the Frog In My Hand trend

The wave of this prank got Twitter users wondering as well, and many tweeted about wanting to try it out.

stevie misses jake @stevie__gvf that little trend on tiktok where it’s like “do you genuinely believe there’s a frog in my hand?” i wanna do it with jake that little trend on tiktok where it’s like “do you genuinely believe there’s a frog in my hand?” i wanna do it with jake

Some of them have tweeted after going through the Frog In My Hand prank and their reactions are hilarious.

Isabelle 🥺 @iz_delacruz19 i tried the “frog in my hand” trend with ricardo and he said he went along bc i’d yell at him if he didn’t i tried the “frog in my hand” trend with ricardo and he said he went along bc i’d yell at him if he didn’t 😐

Josie @josie_ramos_ MY GRANDPA BELIEVED I HAD A FROG IN MY HAND DOING FLIPS MY GRANDPA BELIEVED I HAD A FROG IN MY HAND DOING FLIPS

mαx / εzrα @spookiixplr i just did that frog in hand tiktok trend on my brothers, both thought i was gunna hit them?? ANYWYAS I TRICKED THEM WITH THE FROG THING XX i just did that frog in hand tiktok trend on my brothers, both thought i was gunna hit them?? ANYWYAS I TRICKED THEM WITH THE FROG THING XX

mads 🍓 @maqicien Matt takes the frog's imaginary jacket when Neil hands it to him. Watches the imaginary frog do 3 more backflips.

Neil: Do you believe there's really a frog in my hand?

Matt: YES Matt takes the frog's imaginary jacket when Neil hands it to him. Watches the imaginary frog do 3 more backflips. Neil: Do you believe there's really a frog in my hand?Matt: YES

Similar TikTok trends

Before the Frog In My Hand trend, people were seen taking on The Center Of Gravity challenge with their partners. In the majority of those videos, the man would fall flat on his face on the floor while trying to hold a particular position. However, due to lower center of gravity, the woman could hold on to her posture without any struggle.

Another TikTok trend that had every other user recording themselves was the ’Emoji Word Challenge'. Here, different sets of emojis appeared on the screen and the user had to deliver a single dialog and act it out as per the emojis.

The mental age quiz was another viral TikTok trend where users had to answer a few questions to calculate their mental age. People were either getting mentally older or younger with the results of this quiz.

