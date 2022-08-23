What is the Emoji Word challenge on TikTok? How to access the viral quiz revealed

TikTokers have found themselves filming an acting challenge that takes inspiration from emojis.

Iterations of the "Emoji Word Challenge" have been available on TikTok for a long time, however, it began gaining popularity in August 2022. Users have even developed filters related to the challenge, helping popularize it even more. The hashtag for the trend has gained over 2 million views on the app.

The viral challenge is a version of charades or acting practice where users have to act out a sentence or word with different emotions. These emotions are randomized and denoted by different emojis.

The phrases used in the challenge videos are usually chosen at random. Some creators use the trend to show off their acting skills, while others make videos only to have fun and flex their creative side.

How do you take part in the Emoji Word challenge?

The trend became so popular on TikTok that Laura Gouillon, an augmented reality/virtual reality creator on the app, created a filter for it.

The filter adds an element of surprise and spontaneousness to the challenge.

The filter provides various emotions, including animals and various phrases. Participants need to act out the phrase accordingly.

People who wish to create a video of their own can follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click on the (+) icon to open the camera. Tap the ‘Effects’ button in the bottom left corner. Type ‘Emoji word challenge’ in the search bar. Scroll down, and click the filter created by ‘lauragouillon.’ Press the record button to start, and wait for the words and emojis to randomly generate. Tap the screen again to try a new combination.

A few things to keep in mind while taking on the challenge are:

1) Select the 60 second length, so the time frame is enough to act out all the emotions.

2) Choose the settings where the app records a video handsfree. This way creators can use both their hands to express themselves better.

3) Begin acting only after the filter has confirmed the emotions and the phrase.

4) Try to be as authentic while recording the video without using too many cuts. Uncut videos are more likely to receive reactions from viewers.

The "teenage dirtbag" is another fun TikTok trend

The "teenage dirtbag" trend also went viral on the app this August. The trend uses Wheatus' 2000 hit song Teenage Dirtbag as its theme music.

The trend requires users to show how they look in the present and then show how they looked during their teenage years.

Many showcased their teenage rebel selves in the trend, while others poked fun at themselves and their teenage awkward phase.

The trend became so popular that celebrities like Michael Barrymore and Joe Jonas took part in it.

The trend is still popular on TikTok if readers are interested in taking part in it.

The short video platform is known for coming up with interesting new trends and challenges. Some of them can be useful while others can be fatal. Numerous others are created only for harmless fun and a good laugh.

