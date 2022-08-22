BAE173’s Hangyul performs a backflip despite past ankle injuries, leaves fans concerned

For BAE173’s latest comeback, DaSH, Hangyul performed a backflip as part of the song's choreography. It was a cause of concern for fans as the idol has a history of ankle injuries. In the past, he had even voiced that he would not be performing any acrobatics and would let his ankles rest.

Things turned sideways when fans saw the idol swinging up in the air and doing a backflip, much to their surprise. Many raised concerns and criticized the group's agency, PocketDol Studio, founded by MBK Entertainment and Interpark.

ayy⚡️ @muzinbae Lee hangyul you did great with that perfect backflip!!!!🫡 Lee hangyul you did great with that perfect backflip!!!!🫡https://t.co/fhmaRstMdh

Odyssey: DaSH, released on August 17, is the group’s fourth mini-album. Its title track, DaSH, is energetic, powerful and packs sharp dance moves. It also includes fast-paced choreography at times.

While all of this would have been cheered on with all the support, fans were left speechless, not by the incredible choreography but because they were worried about Hangyul's health.

BAE173 member Hangyul’s ankle injury issue springs up again

Ika⚡ @jaellli_ I almost got an heart attack seeing hangyul's backflip I almost got an heart attack seeing hangyul's backflip 😭

Leader of BAE173, Hangyul’s (Lee Han-gyul) performance for the group’s latest comeback has raised caution and concerns among fans. The group is known for its fierce performances. In their latest title track choreography for DaSH, the group took it up a notch by incorporating acrobatics.

The group released DaSH on August 17 and performed the song on music shows on the same day. While the outfit and song impressed fans, Hangyul's performing a backflip left everyone concerned.

Hangyul has been in the public eye for years, and his loyal fans are aware of his ankle injury. They first witnessed it on The Unit, a reality series in which he participated with his then-group called IM.

He pulled a ligament in his ankle during dance practice. As his fellow group members took care of him, they asked him if he "hurt the same spot again," which made it clear that he had suffered from the injury before too.

아샤 ♡ 𝙅𝘼𝙒𝙎 @namdohy0n For your information, Hangyul's ankle injury started even way before The Unit. After this accident, Kijoong asked him "Is it the same spot?" Then it goes on, also in Pdx. Its always his left ankle. For your information, Hangyul's ankle injury started even way before The Unit. After this accident, Kijoong asked him "Is it the same spot?" Then it goes on, also in Pdx. Its always his left ankle. https://t.co/cBTjf22OcL

Later, he competed on Produce X 101 and debuted as a member of X1. There were multiple moments when fans noticed Hangyul struggling a bit due to his ankle. In another instance in 2019, he fell on stage but tried his best to power through.

배별즈¹⁷³🦈 @gyul_99z HG : I stopped doing back flips, I realised the importance of the ankle, I'll do it once in 2 years, for my ankle I'll rest from doing it for a few years, the finesse one was the last one

JS : Everyone I'll protect Hangyul hyungs ankle, I won't ever let him do a backflip HG : I stopped doing back flips, I realised the importance of the ankle, I'll do it once in 2 years, for my ankle I'll rest from doing it for a few years, the finesse one was the last one JS : Everyone I'll protect Hangyul hyungs ankle, I won't ever let him do a backflip https://t.co/IIs1HsAGFn

Flo 🤍 | BAE173 DASH✨ @GyulMellifluous



I beg you please don't ask hangyul do this backflip again, my heart dropped thinking about his ankle injury I beg you please don't ask hangyul do this backflip again, my heart dropped thinking about his ankle injury 😭😭😭 https://t.co/OKjimU2390

Meanwhile, reactions to the backflip varied. As fans understood how tough a decision it was for Hangyul to continue with the acrobatic move for live performances, they praised him immensely. On the other hand, they were also cautious and could not stop thinking about his health.

demi •🦋• @stinkydemii HANGYUL’S BACKFLIP ON STAGE IS CRAZYYYY OMG HANGYUL’S BACKFLIP ON STAGE IS CRAZYYYY OMG

◡̈𖤐 J!yeeee ㅇ.,ㅇ @gyulmy thankyou for the clear version of Hangyul’s backflip !!! thankyou for the clear version of Hangyul’s backflip !!! https://t.co/LeIP6UizsA

However, the BAE173 leader assured fans that performing the backflip is all right “as long as he lands well” in a recent fan meeting. He asked the fan not to worry about him and to support him.

아샤 ♡ 𝙳𝚊𝚂𝙷 @adekdohyon 🥬: how come do you have to do tumbling?

hangyul: its okay!

🥬: really?

hg: yes, its okay. dont worry!

🥬: im worried you would hurt your ankle everytime

hg: it doesnt matter wether i do it alone or get thrown, as long as i land well



🥬: how come do you have to do tumbling?hangyul: its okay!🥬: really?hg: yes, its okay. dont worry!🥬: im worried you would hurt your ankle everytimehg: it doesnt matter wether i do it alone or get thrown, as long as i land wellhttps://t.co/n302pO9Oql

아샤 ♡ 𝙳𝚊𝚂𝙷 @adekdohyon 🥬: thats the problem, the landing!

hg: i do (the landing/tumbling) well!

🥬: i'll believe that you wont get hurt

hg: yes please believe me and just cheer on me! 🥬: thats the problem, the landing!hg: i do (the landing/tumbling) well!🥬: i'll believe that you wont get hurthg: yes please believe me and just cheer on me!

More about Hangyul

22-year-old Lee Han-gyul entered the K-pop industry in 2017 as a member of IM, a 10-piece boy group. Since then, he has appeared on shows such as The Unit, Produce X 101, and has been a part of MBK BOYS (pre-debut team), H&D, POCKETDOLZ (pre-debut team), and BAE173.

Despite multiple ups and downs and an injury that quite literally restricts his potential, the BAE173 leader takes challenges head-on.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora