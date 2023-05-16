"And yet she's still smiling": Lori Vallow new mugshot goes viral, invokes online dissent

In a new mugshot released on Monday, May 15, Lori Vallow, dubbed the "Doomsday mom," can be seen grinning mere days after she was convicted of the murders of her two children.

On Friday, May 12, twelve jurors unanimously found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all counts of killing her two children and conspiring in the murder of her husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

She was also found guilty of grand theft for stealing her children's Social Security benefits after they were killed. The mugshot released on the heels of her conviction has drawn backlash online as the convicted killer was seen smiling while posing for the picture. One user commented saying:

Lori Vallow Daybell was on trial for the murder of her two kids, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were discovered dead on her fourth husband Chad Daybell's property on June 9, 2020, months after they disappeared while in their mother’s care.

Lori Vallow met her husband Chad Daybell, a doomsday author who has written over 25 books about the end of the world, sometime in 2018. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2019 shortly after Lori's children went missing in September of the year, are also accused of murdering Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019 under suspicious circumstances.

While Lori was found guilty of the charges leveled against her, Daybell, who is also facing trial for the same charges, is expected to face a jury in six months.

Investigators say the victims' identities were indistinguishable when they were found

Brian Entin @BrianEntin Lori Vallow booked back into jail — this time as a convicted murderer.

New mugshot: Lori Vallow booked back into jail — this time as a convicted murderer. New mugshot: https://t.co/ryvWBA5AiK

The new Lori Vallow mug shot has now gone viral, with many commenting on the temerity of the convicted killer smiling after being found guilty of the murder of her two kids.

During the trial, prosecutors presented witnesses, including investigators, who testified detailing how they discovered the siblings' decomposing remains on Daybell’s Colorado property. The investigators said that their identities were indistinguishable in the state they were found.

Last month, the Ada County coroner testified that J.J. died of asphyxiation by a plastic bag but Tylee’s cause of death could not be determined, as her remains were dismembered and badly burned before they were buried.

In light of the revelations, Vallow’s cheerful demeanor in the mugshot confounded people, who took to social media to express their disgust.

DBell @TherealDarolyn @BrianEntin How do they allow her to have hair ties! @BrianEntin How do they allow her to have hair ties!

KJ @kjcutiepie @BrianEntin Even after being convicted she still has a smug look on her face. @BrianEntin Even after being convicted she still has a smug look on her face. 😡

As per Fox News, Vallow, who participated in beauty pageants for years, was also seen smiling in previous mugshots.

Lori Vallow's murder trial explored

Lori Vallow’s children were last seen alive sometime in September 2019. A month later, Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell was found dead under mysterious circumstances, which was later determined as death by asphyxiation.

Shortly after, Lori and Chad wed in Hawaii in November 2019, while authorities were actively searching for the missing kids who were later found dead in June 2020 on Chad Daybell’s property.

During the trial, prosecutors in the case argued that Vallow, infatuated with the doomsday author, was laser focused on clearing any obstacles obstructing her from getting into a relationship with Daybell. They both believed they shared a spiritual connection and similar apocalyptic religious beliefs.

The couple reportedly shared a mutual outlandish belief that dark spirits walked amid humans, and they alone could identify these creatures, who they dubbed “zombies.” Both Lori and Chad reportedly believed that the so-called Zombies had to be rid of the world.

During the trial, prosecutors presented witnesses who testified that shortly before Lori’s children were found dead, she began referring to them as zombies.

Poll : 0 votes