Ann Gotwald GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 in honor of Maple Glen Elementary School student's tragic death 

The Westfield, Indiana, community is mourning the loss of Ann Gotwald, who tragically passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The cause of death remained unknown at the time of writing this article. Nonetheless, community members took to the internet to raise funds in honor of the student and share tributary messages.

Ann Gotwald was just nine years old at the time of her death. She was a third-grade Maple Glen Elementary School student who aspired to become a NASA engineer. According to the Flanner Buchanan website, she thoroughly enjoyed studying science, technology, engineering, and math.

Ann Gotwald passes away at the age of nine (Image via Flanner Buchanan)

Speaking about her character, the obituary read:

“Annie was a ray of light. She brought joy to everything she did and was unfailingly kind and generous to others. She loved soccer, singing, art, traveling, and playing with friends… Annie made sure her mom received at least eight hugs a day, was her dad’s sunshine, and adored and looked up to her big sister.”

The youngster is now survived by her parents, Lindsay and Greg Gotwald, her sister, Samantha Gotwald, her grandparents, Mary Lou and David Gotwald, and Jeffrey and Pamela Weber, as well as her aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A fundraiser has since been created as a tribute to Ann Gotswald.

Fundraiser raises over $100,000 as Ann Gotwald passes away

On February 3, Michelle Loftus created a GoFundMe fundraiser, titled Support for STEM Education in Honor of Ann Gotwald. In the same, she revealed that the campaign was raising money to support young girls to pursue careers in STEM through the Westfield community.

At the time of writing this article, the fundraising campaign had amassed $104,484. The highest donation of $2,084 was made by Aaron Newton.

Many have since taken to the internet to share their support with the community. Some messages read:

The Westfield, Indiana, community extends support to the Gotwalds online (Image via Flanner Buchanan)

Where is Ann Gotwald’s funeral being held?

According to Flanner Buchanan, friends and family are invited to the celebration of Gotwald’s life on Tuesday, February 6, between 3 pm and 7:30 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park, Prairie Water. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, February 7, at 1 pm at the St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church.

Private interment services are also scheduled to take place at the Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery.

Supporters can send flowers to the family or order memorial trees through Flanner Buchanan’s flower store. The Gotwald family also asked the Westfield community to consider a contribution of any amount to the GoFundMe mentioned above, in honor of the young student.